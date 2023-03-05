The best ultrawide gaming monitor, Dell's 34-inch QD-OLED, hits a historic low price

Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is our top ultrawide gaming monitor pick, and now it's hit a historic low price at the Dell UK store. You can pick up this 34-inch QD-OLED for £812 when you use code Vouchercodes8MON at the checkout, a nice £100+ discount from its UK RRP.

The AW3423DWF is a fantastic monitor, with its Samsung QD-OLED panel providing a brighter picture, better colour reproduction and more protection against burn-in than the LG OLED monitors we've seen in the past. As an OLED, it also provides an incredible level of overall image quality, with perfect contrast, gorgeous colours, near-instant pixel response times and wide viewing angles. The 3440x1440 ultrawide resolution is well supported in modern PC games and works well for productivity tasks too, and games benefit from FreeSync/G-Sync support and the 165Hz refresh rate.

It's worth noting this is a newer version of the AW3423DW that we reviewed last year, which hits a lower price point thanks to its exclusion of a physical G-Sync module and a 10Hz lower refresh rate. This makes next to no difference in real-world testing, but the lower price point makes this model a much better value. This model also has some advantages, including two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and one HDMI 2.0 ports rather than the one DP and two HDMI of the -DW model.

In terms of its design, the AW3423DWF retains Alienware's classic space-age futuristic design, and offers a chassis that's unlike any other gaming monitor. It's usually on the design front where Alienware set themselves apart, and this monitor is no different. You also get a sturdy stand with it, and support for VESA mounting means if you want to chuck it on an arm, then you most certainly can. The OSD is also said to be pretty intuitive with a good range of options, too.

If I wasn't already saving up for a new PC and a new OLED TV, then I'd be sorely tempted to buy one of these Alienware QD-OLED monitors. For a touch over £812, it's an excellent deal, especially considering it was only released a few months ago, and also considering the power you're getting for the price.