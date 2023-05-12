Grab this AsRock RX 6950 XT model for £590 from Overclockers

AMD's newer RX 7000 series GPUs are slowly making their way out, and that's led to a fair amount of deals on all manner of last-gen AMD GPUs, including the top-end RX 6950 XT. Currently, you can grab this AsRock RX 6950 XT for £590 from Overclockers, which marks out a handy price cut on what prices were when RX 7000 first broke cover a few months ago.

As AMD's top of the line RX 6000 card, it's probably little surprise to learn that the 6950 XT certainly packs a punch. It's a GPU designed to play the latest AAA titles at 4K and blitz through them. While the RTX 3090 in our testing is a card that provide approx 10 percent higher frame rates, the 6950 XT is still an especially quick card, and does have some noteworthy victories in titles such as Death Stranding, Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The 6900 XT isn't too far behind though, as we noted in our review, meaning the 6950 XT is probably a card best placed for those who want to opt for the flagship card to slot into their system.

The 6950 XT may not hold up with Nvidia in terms of RT performance and the powers of DLSS, but AMD's FSR 2.0 marks a step in the right direction for Team Red's cards to offer better RT performance than before. It's also especially handy to see that the 6950 XT also comes with both HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports, giving you a lot of choice for I/O and outputs, meaning this is an ideal card to use for high res, HFR gaming, especially with HDMI 2.1 included!

As for this specific AsRock card, it follows similar cues to some of their other GPU designs, opting for quite the funky look to it. It features a triple-fan cooler and black shroud helping it to look especially mean, alongside a smattering of colour on the card's frame that makes it an ideal for both more minimalistic builds, as well as those who want to be a bit more adventurous, too.

If you're in the market for a flagship card from Team Red for pretty reasonable money, this AsRock RX 6950 XT for £590 from Overclockers makes for an excellent deal.