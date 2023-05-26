Grab this amazing Asus ROG Falchion gaming keyboard for just £90 from Amazon

It's been a longtime since I last laid eyes on a deal on one of the best gaming keyboards money can buy, not least the favourite of my superior, Mr Will Judd, but I've finally found it. Asus' truly fantastic ROG Falchion is down to £90 from Amazon at the moment, which is an absolute steal.

The ROG Falchion is a quality keyboard throughout, and packs in a surprising number of features given its compact frame and clean design. A touch strip on the left side of the keyboard allows you to adjust the volume, activate macros or check battery life; while 2.4GHz wireless and USB-C wired connectivity provide flexibility. The bottom of the keyboard is a case that can be removed and placed over the top for transport.

The Falchion is a fantastic choice for those space-savers out there too, thanks to its 65 percent size layout. That means you get the essential keys, including the arrow keys, with the nav cluster and num pad left out to save space. Having the extra desk space is particularly handy, I must say, and allows for better ergonomics too - your mouse hand, arm and shoulder can all be in line rather than being stretched out to the side.

As well as offering a compact layout, the Falchion also looks and feels fantastic thanks to its PBT doubleshot keycaps - which are more also durable than the more common ABS keycaps found on most other gaming keyboards.

In terms of its switches, the Falchion uses Cherry MX Reds inside, which are especially tried and tested for gamers with a snappy and light 45cN force, as well as a linear keypress offering a smooth actuation. While I'm not usually the biggest fan of linear switches, I've had MX Reds in various keyboards over the years, and they're great for for gaming. The Falchion's MX Reds do come with RGB, and allows this keyboard to take the title of Asus' first wireless keyboard to feature per-key RGB lighting with Aura Sync.

If you are in the market for a brand new compact mechanical keyboard, and you want one that's wireless, comes with some great switches, and a good looking frame, this deal on the ROG Falchion for £90 from Amazon may just be for you.