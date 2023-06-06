Grab this amazing 256GB Integral Ultima Pro X portable SSD for just £25 from MyMemory

As much as the prices of internal SSDs have been dropping like a stone in recent weeks and months, let's not forget that it's also been a similar story for external SSDs. A case in point to prove this - a 256GB Integral Ultima Pro X is available for just £24.69 from MyMemory with the HUKD5MM discount code negotiated by HotUKDeals.

In terms of speeds, Integral rates the Ultima Pro X with respective reads and writes of up to 1000MB/s and 900MB/s respectively. This puts it up there with some of the best gaming SSDs in terms of external choices we've seen, such as the Crucial X8 and Samsung T7. And despite being a USB drive, a quick 10Gbps connection means that access times remain lower than conventional drives.

On the front of connectivity, the Ultima Pro X comes with a USB-C connection, making it suitable for a wide range of devices, including games consoles, as well as modern ultrabooks and PCs. On the point of games consoles, much like other external SSDs and drives, this drive will work as 'cold' storage on PS5 and Xbox Series X, meaning you can store games on them, but to play them, you'll need to move them over to the internal drive. For older consoles though such as the Xbox One and PS4, you can play games right off the Ultima Pro X, and it's fair to say that they should be pretty snappy.

A 256GB capacity makes it a handy drive for day to day use and storing a handful of larger files, games and apps on. It's also especially thin, making it an ideal choice to sling into a bag, or even your pocket, and take around with you on your travels. Integral also rates the Ultima Pro X to be drop-proof, so if it does end up accidentally hitting the deck, your files should be safe and sound.

£25 or so for as capable of an external SSD as this Integral Ultima Pro X 256GB from MyMemory is a bit of a ludicrous deal, and if you're someone who wants to grab some speedy external storage on the cheap, this may just be the deal for you.