Grab this massive 1TB Integral Micro SD card from £118

If it's a new high-capacity Micro SD card you're after to chuck into your Nintendo Switch or your Steam Deck for storing all your games on, then you may want to take note of this deal on a 1TB Integral Micro SD card for £118.

1TB cards originally cost over £200 when they debuted a few years back, but the largest available Micro SD card is now surprisingly affordable. At 12p per gigabyte, this is only a tad more expensive per gig than the cheapest 512GB A2 card (~9p per gigabyte).

In terms of speed, this Integral card has an A2 rating, which means you should be able to play games off it directly with relatively solid performance. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. This specific Integral card is rated for up to 180MB/s sequential reads and 150MB/s sequential writes too, which means it's suitable for use in handheld consoles such as the Switch or Steam Deck, or for transferring sizeable video files, such as those at 4K/60fps for use with a drone, action camera or mirrorless camera.

The fact also remains that you're getting 1TB of space is also pretty damn generous, and means you'll certainly be able to fit an awful lot of games on this Integral card. That extra large capacity also just reinforces how solid of a choice this Micro SD card would be for cameras or drones shooting high-resolution or high frame-rate video which can take up a lot of space.

So if you're in the market for a giant memory card for your Switch, Steam Deck, phone, tablet, drone, camera and so on, then do consider this deal on the 1TB Integral Ultima Pro.