Grab the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700X from Amazon for just £176

With Ryzen 7000 processors having been out in the wild and available to buy for a few months, it makes sense that we've seen some stonking deals on the last generation of Ryzen chips. The latest of these concerns this excellent deal on AMD's capable mid-range Ryzen 5 5700X, which can be yours currently from Amazon for £176.

The big thing about the 5700X is that it is, as far as I'm aware, the cheapest eight-core, 16-thread processor in the Ryzen 5000 series lineup, especially with this deal in mind. It provides an excellent core count for everything from both AAA gaming to heavy content creation workloads that can involve things such as transcoding and editing video. Combine this with a boost clock of 4.6GHz, and you've got yourself an especially powerful and speedy processor for a great price.

The fact is that the 5700X is one of the top brass in the Ryzen 5000 lineup when it comes to the price to performance ratio. The only really noticeably better chip for gaming is the 5800X3D, whose price is regularly floating around the £300 mark at the moment, and that's almost double the price of the plucky 5700X. Or, you could instead choose to go for something from the Ryzen 7000 lineup. The fact is though that they're still pretty expensive, with prices at double what this 5700X is, and making the most of it with the latest PCIe 5.0 SSDs and DDR5 RAM is still hideously expensive.

For most people, the 5700X is still a more than capable processor. I'm actually in the early stages of planning out a new PC build, and this deal may well be a good platform for anyone in a similar position. Motherboard compatibility is no issue at all, with vast swathes of B550 and X570 options available with a full complement of modern features in terms of ports and connectivity without breaking the bank. Furthermore, it's got to the point where DDR4 RAM is basically peanuts in terms of cost, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSs are coming down in price too, so going for an AM4 processor to power your PC like this 5700X offers unrivalled value for money without too much of a perfomance penalty compared to the much more expensive hardware afforded by new standards.

£176 for as capable a processor as the Ryzen 5700X really is an excellent deal, and if I had a little bit more time (and money at the moment), I'd be all over this deal for my own new PC build. If you do have that bit more time and money though and you want a CPU that's going to offer a meaningful upgrade for a great price, then you'll want to take a look at this marvellous deal.