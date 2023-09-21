If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab the Logitech G Pro TKL for just £70 from Amazon right now

A solid all-rounder for a good price.

Reece Bithrey avatar
Deals by Reece Bithrey Contributor
Published on

Logitech released its brand-new G Pro X TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard, and as Will predicted a couple of weeks ago, the price of its wired predecessor has started to fall. Now, this model has dropped from £100 to £70, making it fully half the price of the new Lightspeed wireless option and a great deal.

The TKL ("tenkeyless") ANSI US layout on offer here combines an orthodox layout with superior ergonomics to a full-size board, merely shedding the numpad while keeping the other keys in the same position - unlike more compact keyboard form factors which tend to be more freeform in their key placement. Logitech has also been thoughtful with the G Pro TKL to bundle in a detachable cable if you want to take this board on the go. It also looks espeically smart, with an all-black colour scheme that's nicely offset by the RGB lighting.

Inside, this particular G Pro TKL variant offers Logitech's GX Blue switches, which provide a tactile typing feel, complete with a loud click that is satisfying for you but may not be appreciated by others in the same room of a certain temperament.

There is also the fun of RGB lighting here. Logitech's Lightsync lighting has always been decent, and it should help the G Pro TKL to look even better. With integration with G Hub, that lighting is also controllable, with configurable presets. If you are taking this keyboard to places that don't have G Hub installed, though, you can save your lighting and key maps to the board's built-in memory, which is convenient.

If you're looking for an affordable but capable TKL gamng keyboard for decent money, this Logitech G TKL deal from Amazon may well be for you.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Reece Bithrey avatar

Reece Bithrey

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch