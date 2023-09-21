Grab the Logitech G Pro TKL for just £70 from Amazon right now

Logitech released its brand-new G Pro X TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard, and as Will predicted a couple of weeks ago, the price of its wired predecessor has started to fall. Now, this model has dropped from £100 to £70, making it fully half the price of the new Lightspeed wireless option and a great deal.

The TKL ("tenkeyless") ANSI US layout on offer here combines an orthodox layout with superior ergonomics to a full-size board, merely shedding the numpad while keeping the other keys in the same position - unlike more compact keyboard form factors which tend to be more freeform in their key placement. Logitech has also been thoughtful with the G Pro TKL to bundle in a detachable cable if you want to take this board on the go. It also looks espeically smart, with an all-black colour scheme that's nicely offset by the RGB lighting.

Inside, this particular G Pro TKL variant offers Logitech's GX Blue switches, which provide a tactile typing feel, complete with a loud click that is satisfying for you but may not be appreciated by others in the same room of a certain temperament.

There is also the fun of RGB lighting here. Logitech's Lightsync lighting has always been decent, and it should help the G Pro TKL to look even better. With integration with G Hub, that lighting is also controllable, with configurable presets. If you are taking this keyboard to places that don't have G Hub installed, though, you can save your lighting and key maps to the board's built-in memory, which is convenient.

If you're looking for an affordable but capable TKL gamng keyboard for decent money, this Logitech G TKL deal from Amazon may well be for you.