Grab AMD's flagship RX 7900 XTX graphics for under £1000

The world's GPU eyes may have recently been on Nvidia with the recent announcement of the RTX 4060 Ti recently, but that hasn't stopped deals from coming on the other side of the GPU chasm. The 7900 XTX, AMD's flagship RX 7000 GPU, is down to £980 from Overclockers, marking out a reasonable reduction on what is a powerful GPU.

In terms of pure numbers, the 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the £1600+ RTX 4090 and around the same as the £1100+ RTX 4080 in non-RT workloads. This makes this particular GPU a great value choice at the pointy end of the market.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, Digital Foundry's resident Lord and Saviour Richard Leadbetter utilises a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power.

Its video outputs of a pair of futuristic DP 2.1 outputs, as well as HDMI 2.1, providing options for output at 4K and 8K. It's also worth noting that this specific Sapphire model offers a minimalistic look to it with a black triple-fan shroud, complete with small red pinstripes, which makes it a great choice for those less attention-seeking builds.

If you fancy grabbing a new flagship GPU to slot into your system, then you'll definitely want to take notice of this Overclockers deal on the 7900 XTX.