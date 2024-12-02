Grab a Ryzen 5 5700X and 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM for just $145 from Newegg

If you're after a new CPU to put into an older AM4-based system, or want to build a potent budget rig, then this bundle deal from Newegg may be for you. Currently, they are offering the potent 5700X CPU and a free 32GB kit of DDR4-3200 Corsair Vengeance RAM for $145 after a $35 discount with code BFEDZA29.

Having an 8C/16T CPU is handy if you're going to be making use of all of them, with more intensive workloads such as both AAA gaming as well as heavy content creation workloads that can involve things such as transcoding and editing video. The 5700X also comes with a boost clock of 4.6GHz, making it especially snappy. Taking all this into account, you've got yourself an especially powerful and speedy processor for a great price.

With this in mind, the 5700X offers a marvellous price to performance ratio for those more intensive workloads. If you want better gaming performance than the 5700X then you'll be spending a fair bit more on the 5700X3D, or having to build a new system on AM5. These chips are coming down in price, but you've then got to deal with building a new system on a new platform. What's more, making the most of it with the latest PCIe 5.0 SSDs and DDR5 RAM is still quite expensive, even if their respective component prices are still falling.

You also get the benefit of a bundled Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200 CL16 RAM kit, which is the ideal price to performance sweet spot for DDR4, while 32GB of capacity gives you oodles of headroom for gaming and even more intensive workloads. Newegg says this is worth $53 on its own, which combined with the $35 discount on offer, makes this quite the potent deal.

If you want to grab a potent combo of components for a new or existing AM4 build, this Newegg bundle may well be for you.