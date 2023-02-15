If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get LG's brilliant G2 OLED and G1 soundbar/sub for £300 off at JL

LG's complete flagship A/V setup for movies + gaming.

LG's 2022 OLEDs are our top TV pick for gaming and movies, thanks to their contrast, colours, motion clarity and gaming features, so we thought we'd let you know about a deal on the flagship G2 model at John Lewis. You can currently pick up the 55-inch G2 OLED - with a free LG G1 soundbar and sub combo worth £500 - for £1500. To get this price, use code LGG1 at the checkout. This is a great shout if you want a complete, high-end home A/V setup in one easy package.

The G2 OLED TV comes from the same stock as the fav-favourite (and DF-recommended) C2, with a few additions. You get the uprated OLED Evo panel, providing the solid combo of inky blacks and vivid colours in a screen that's brighter than the panels on any pre-2022 model. There's also a total of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for 4K/120Hz output, which means this G2 will be an excellent pairing for your current-gen games console, while VRR support with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync makes it a hardy performer for PC gaming as well.

Of course, as a Gallery Edition TV, this LG G2 OLED is designed with wall-mounting in mind. If you've got the space for it, then putting it up on the wall looks great and clears up space below; you could even get a wall mount with a rotating frame to orient the TV in different directions as needed. If you'd prefer a version with the stand, or you don't need the soundbar, then the LG C2 variant is ideal - and it's cheaper on Amazon at £1200.

That soundbar and subwoofer do look pretty special though, with a 3.1 configuration and a design that specifically matches the G2 OLED. Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, DTS:X and HDMI eARC are all supported by the soundbar, and with 360W of power you'll enjoy room-filling sound for movies or gaming. The sub even attaches wirelessly, making it easier to get your setup perfect. The G1 is going for £800 at John Lewis or a more reasonable £500 at Amazon, so getting it for free with a TV that costs £1300 separately is pretty good going.

In any case, £1500 for a top-of-the-line LG OLED and an excellent soundbar/subwoofer combo is hard to turn your nose up at, especially considering what you're getting for the money. If you're wanting to kit out your front room with an all-conquering setup for watching movies or playing games, this is definitely worth your time.

