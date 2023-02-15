Get LG's brilliant G2 OLED and G1 soundbar/sub for £300 off at JL

LG's 2022 OLEDs are our top TV pick for gaming and movies, thanks to their contrast, colours, motion clarity and gaming features, so we thought we'd let you know about a deal on the flagship G2 model at John Lewis. You can currently pick up the 55-inch G2 OLED - with a free LG G1 soundbar and sub combo worth £500 - for £1500. To get this price, use code LGG1 at the checkout. This is a great shout if you want a complete, high-end home A/V setup in one easy package.

The G2 OLED TV comes from the same stock as the fav-favourite (and DF-recommended) C2, with a few additions. You get the uprated OLED Evo panel, providing the solid combo of inky blacks and vivid colours in a screen that's brighter than the panels on any pre-2022 model. There's also a total of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for 4K/120Hz output, which means this G2 will be an excellent pairing for your current-gen games console, while VRR support with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync makes it a hardy performer for PC gaming as well.

Of course, as a Gallery Edition TV, this LG G2 OLED is designed with wall-mounting in mind. If you've got the space for it, then putting it up on the wall looks great and clears up space below; you could even get a wall mount with a rotating frame to orient the TV in different directions as needed. If you'd prefer a version with the stand, or you don't need the soundbar, then the LG C2 variant is ideal - and it's cheaper on Amazon at £1200.

That soundbar and subwoofer do look pretty special though, with a 3.1 configuration and a design that specifically matches the G2 OLED. Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, DTS:X and HDMI eARC are all supported by the soundbar, and with 360W of power you'll enjoy room-filling sound for movies or gaming. The sub even attaches wirelessly, making it easier to get your setup perfect. The G1 is going for £800 at John Lewis or a more reasonable £500 at Amazon, so getting it for free with a TV that costs £1300 separately is pretty good going.

In any case, £1500 for a top-of-the-line LG OLED and an excellent soundbar/subwoofer combo is hard to turn your nose up at, especially considering what you're getting for the money. If you're wanting to kit out your front room with an all-conquering setup for watching movies or playing games, this is definitely worth your time.