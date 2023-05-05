Grab a big telly for less with this solid deal on a 65-inch LG CS OLED from PRC Direct

65-inch LG OLEDs cost an arm and a leg usually, but right now you can pick up the LG CS in this gargantuan size for just £1299 after a £200 discount at PRC Direct. You need to use the code 23SPRING200 to get this price, which is a fair bit cheaper than the equivalent sized C2 model.

The CS is a blend of two of the best gaming TVs we've tested, in the form of being a halfway house between the older C1 OLED and the newer C2 OLED. The CS is kind of LG's response to the fact the C1 was selling a lot better than the C2, given the sheer scale of reductions we've seen on the older set, which made it, for many people, a better value for money buy than the C2. As opposed to supporting the C1 for another year, LG released the CS. It blends both the non-Evo panel of the C2 with the newer processor (Alpha 9 Gen 5) of the C2, as well as the C2's frame to offer you a great value proposition.

As much as it is a Frankenstein's monster of two of the best OLED sets on the market, that means you get all the usual advantages of LG OLEDs here. Expect the perfect blacks, gorgeous colours, wide viewing angles and Dolby Vision HDR that we've come to know and love with LG's OLEDs, which should all help to make the CS's image look absolutely fantastic. Of course, brightness isn't a strong point compared to the C2, or other QLED or QD-OLED sets, but the CS will still be more than adequate for most use cases.

More importantly for the Digital Foundry audience, it has a full complement of gaming features too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for 4K 120Hz gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC. Input lag is low, while the pixel response times are near-instant and FreeSync, G-Sync and HDMI Forum VRR are all supported to smooth out frame-rates. The only omission is 120Hz Black Frame Insertion, which was found on the C1 but doesn't make it to the C2 - perhaps due to that newer processor.

So to cut a long story short, we highly recommend the CS OLED, as it's among great company for an excellent OLED telly Getting a 65-inch model for £1299 is good value at the moment. Just remember to use the 23SPRING200 code, and rest assured that you're also getting a five year warranty from PRC Direct. Altogether, a marvellous deal.