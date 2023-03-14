Grab 2TB of solid Crucial SATA SSD storage for under £110 at Amazon

If you're someone who's been hunting for an excellent value SATA SSD to chuck into a PC or laptop, let me introduce you to the ever-reliable Crucial BX500 2TB - it's available from Amazon for £108 at the moment, which brings it within a tenner of its lowest ever price (at Black Friday last year).

SATA SSDs may not be the talk of the town as they were a few years ago, but the fact remains that for everything from adding more storage to a high-end system on the cheap to upgrading an older laptop or desktop, they offer some of the most versatile means of storage in all of PCs. The BX500 is an especially well-thought of model, alongside its DRAM-full brother, the MX500. While the BX500 may not have a DRAM cache, the fact is that still works well for almost everything except high-end video production, and the 2TB of capacity on offer here means you'll be able to fit loads of stuff on it before it'll even think to itself that it's getting a bit full.

The fact that this drive doesn't have a DRAM cache and instead uses four-layer NAND flash memory (aka QLC) helps to make it even better value for money than you might expect. The £108 flat price tag works out to 5.4p per GB, which is cheaper than some hard drives were just a few years ago.

Also, as this is an SSD, this also means there are no moving parts, so they're inherently more reliable than older hard drives with their spinning discs and all. As a 2.5-inch drive, it also works even on older laptops and desktops that may lack NVMe / M.2 connections.

The fact is that for £108, things don't get much better when it comes to excellent value SATA SSD storage than with this Crucial BX500 2TB model. It's going to be a handy choice whether you're adding more storage to an existing system, or upgrading an old one, and for the money, it represents a great choice.