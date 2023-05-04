Feel the speed with this Amazon deal on some especially powerful DDR5-7200 Corsair Vengeance RAM

I know RAM is getting especially quick these days, but this is a bit insane. You can currently grab 32GB's worth of Corsair's Vengeance RGB RAM with a speed of 7200MT/s RAM for £160 from Amazon, making them half price.

For reference, the 7200MT/s speeds available with this Corsair RAM kit makes it one of the quickest DDR5 RAM kits out there. It's actually the quickest model of this specific RAM, according to the Amazon product page, too. We've seen notable jumps in performance with 6000MT/s RAM compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming, so for those building a properly high-end rig, it makes sense to expect a bit of a jump with 7200MT/s RAM too. In our testing, we've found the jump to be fairly significant in some games, like Flight Simulator 2020 and Cyberpunk 2077, when played at 1080p. At higher resolutions, you're likely to be GPU-limited and therefore going for cheaper RAM makes sense if your monitor of choice is 1440p or above.

The fact remains also that this Corsair kit is a 32GB one is going to makeit an excellent choice for use in a high-end rig, be it for a powerful gaming or content creation PC. With this in mind, it's more with video editing and production workloads where you're going to feel the benefit of working with a higher quantity of RAM. It's certainly easy to soak up more than 16GB when working with high-res video, that's for sure. Of course, 32GB of RAM is also handy for generalist too, especially you're in the habit of gaming while also having other programs open - eg web browsers, streaming/recording software - then having 32GB may also be worthwhile just to make sure you've got enough headroom for running all those applications.

Unlike some other Corsair kits I've talked about in the past, this one isn't the most unassuming, coming with ten configurable zones of RGB on the heatspreader, if you so want it. This makes it a suitable choice for those wanting to add a splash of colour to their rig, or if you're someone who already has a load of RGB-enabled components, then getting some RGB-capable RAM may be a logical next step.

£160 is a pretty 'affordable' price when it comes to a RAM kit as powerful as this one, and if you're someone who could do with the extra speed and headroom, then it should be well worth your consideration.