Cashback incentives make this RX 6700 XT just £295

The launch of AMD's (somewhat disappointing) RX 7600 seems to have acted as a catalyst for some solid deals on last-gen GPUs from AMD at similar price points. The best of these I've spotted concerns the Asus variant of AMD's solid 1440p mid-ranger, the 6700 XT, for £295 when you redeem some of Asus' cashback offers.

So, the card is currently available for £360 marked down on Overclockers, but to get it for £295 requires you to go through some hoops. Firstly, you can claim £40 cashback as part of Asus' current scheme on GPU purchases, and then you can claim an additional £25 cashback as part of their 'Rate My Gear' promo, where you leave a review on the GPU. Doing some basic maths gets us from £360 down to £295.

Enough about redemption, let's take a look at this GPU. In our RX 6700 XT review, we noted the 6700 XT to be an excellent performer for the price, with some solid benchmark results at 1440p, and even at 4K in the likes of Death Stranding, where AMD's mid-ranger traded blows well with the RTX 3070. This also became apparent in looking at Far Cry 5, and across the board, where this card is also a handy upgrade compared to the RX 5700, too.

The 6700 XT also provides a solid selection of outputs, with HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a represented, while this specific Asus variant also ofers a quite a minimalistic aesthetic. It opts to go for a fully black dual fan shroud, and does away with any RGB lighting, making it a great choice for virtually any PC build.

If the 6700 XT isn't for you though, you might be interested in a couple of other deals I've found on AMD cards, too. There's a PowerColor RX 6600 available for £190 from eBuyer, too. I've written in more detail about the RX 6600 before, but in short, it's an excellent performer for the price for 1080p gaming, as well as a handy media choice with a similar port selection to the 6700 XT, as well as the exploits of AV1 encoding too, all in a card with an especially efficient TDP.

Or, if you'd prefer a card that's in the middle of these two, then you can nab this MSI RX 6650 XT for £250 from Amazon. It offers boosted clock speeds compared to the standard RX 6600 XT, making it a great performer against the RTX 3060. This particular MSI variant offers a similar minimalistic look to the 6700 XT, adding in flecks of silver to its black shroud.

So, there you have it - a small selection of mid-range RX 6000 GPU deals, if you don't want to go for AMD's newest RX 7000 competitor. Not bad, if I do say so myself.