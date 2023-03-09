This refurb 15-in RTX 3070 gaming laptop from Asus is down to £807

RTX 3070 gaming laptops are capable machines, so we don't normally expect to see them for anything less than £1300 - and often it's hundreds of pounds more. Today though, you can pick up a discounted Asus Tuf Dash F15 gaming laptop, complete with RTX 3070 and 1th-gen Core i7 processor for a touch over £800 thanks to code REFURB. That's an incredible price, even on a refurbished machine, and allows this laptop to outperform newer mid-range alternatives at the same price point.

The RTX 3070 is a strong option for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and can even stretch to 4K if you're willing to compromise on settings. That means you'll be able to take full advantage of this laptop's 1080p 144Hz display, or hook it up to a gaming monitor for even better visuals. The powerful RTX 3070 laptop GPU is backed by an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, a four-core and eight-thread design that boosts up to 4.8GHz, plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. This makes the laptop a strong gaming option, but also fast enough for content creation workloads like video editing.

I'm a big fan of the Tuf Dash F15's white chassis, while port selection is also strong with HDMI 2.1, three full-size USB ports, ethernet, Thunderbolt 4 and a headphone jack. What's more, a width of less than 20mm and a weight of 2kg means the F15 Dash is more portable than a lot of other gaming laptops, making it easy to bring to work, lectures or wherever else you need to be. It's even got a MIL-STD-810H certificate for durability, which again is a nice bit of peace of mind for the realities of use on the go.

For a touch over £800, this Asus TUF F15 Dash is a steal, especially considering it packs the power of an RTX 3070 inside. It's a strong all-round laptop in terms of the specs and after this discount offers excellent value for money, even coming with a one-year warranty from Laptop Outlet and with the option of up to a 15% student, apprentice or 16-26 youth discount too.