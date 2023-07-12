Prime Day SSD deals 2023: The best Day 2 deals on solid state storage
Top offers on the fastest PC and PS5 storage upgrades.
Amazon's mid-season sale, Prime Day 2023, is into its second day - and you can still find some cracking deals on a slew of SSDs from a wide range of manufacturers including some big names, and some smaller ones, too!
For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for our latest recommendations and more information on each option. In addition, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2023 guide on how to get the most out of the big day, now it's finally arrived.
With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!
|
Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial
Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.
More DF-approved Prime Day deals
|Prime Day PC gaming deals
|Prime Day gaming laptop deals
|Prime Day 4K TV deals
|Prime Day SSD deals
Prime Day SSD deals
UK deals
Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £55 (was £119)
Crucial's fantastic P5 Plus offers fast NVMe speeds at a rate lower than some SATA prices.
Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - £100 (was £237)
This larger P5 Plus is arguably even better value, given the premium attached to 2TB drives.
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 1TB - £67 (was £101)
A powerful PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC and PS5 at a few £s more than its lowest ever, and with a heatsink!
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £106 (was £148)
One of the absolute fastest gaming SSDs for PC and PS5 in a large capacity for an insane price in this excellent Prime Day deal
Cruclal P3 2TB - £68 (was £157)
A solid PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD in a good capacity that isn't going to break the bank this Prime Day.
Crucial P3 Plus 4TB - £156 (was £434)
The quicker, PCIe 4.0 Plus variant of this excellent value Crucial SSD that's made even more tempting at this Prime Day price.
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB - £116 (was £190)
A fantastically powerful NVMe SSD for PS5 and PC, complete with heatsink, and in a good capacity.
Crucial P3 4TB - £148 (was £313)
The bigger P3 at an amazing price for Prime Day
WD Black SN770 2TB - £85 (was £110)
WD's speedy and reliable SN770 is down to a fab price for Prime Day.
WD Blue SN570 1TB - £38 (was £45)
If you don't need an insane gaming SSD, the SN570 is a reliable choice, and a steal at this price.
Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB - £47 (was £54)
The P41 Plus offers up to 4100MB/s reads and 540K IOPS writes with QLC NAND and a pSLC cache design. 512GB also available at a discount.
US deals
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB NVMe SSD - $68 (was $75)
A brilliant price for an especially quick NVMe SSD that's great for both PC and PS5.
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - $180 (was $240)
The first time we've seen Samsung's newest gaming SSD for under $200, and it's quite the way under.
WD Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD - $143 (was $302)
The fastest gaming SSD, complete with heatsink, for a great price in the US-of-A.
Seagate Firecuda 530 1TB NVMe SSD - $85 (was $105)
Seagate's powerful entry into the NVMe SSD market for PS5 and PC is down to a great price for Prime Day.
Samsung 980 Pro With Heatsink 1TB - $70 (was $90)
Samsung's powerful 980 Pro, complete with heatsink, is back to its lowest price ever.
TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA A440 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD - $63 (was $100)
Teamgroup's affordable but rather powerful 1TB option ia down to an even more attractive price.
Prime Day hard drive deals
UK deals
Seagate Barracuda Desktop 6 TB HDD - £118 (was £170)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate, especially one as big as this
Seagate Ironwolf 4TB NAS HDD - £84 (was £99)
A great choice for those with servers who want a fair bit of storage for reasonable money.
Toshiba 8TB N300 Internal Hard Drive - £157 (was £169)
A large HDD for good money - fantastic for data hoarders of all kinds
Seagate Barracuda Desktop 8TB HDD - £106 (was £130)
An even bigger Barracuda drive for those who want it - 8TB is a lot of space.
Seagate Ironwolf 8TB NAS HDD - £148 (was £197)
Or how about an even bigger NAS drive for server-based storage?
US deals
Seagate Firecuda 8TB HDD - $180 (was $253)
A big HDD that's going to be great for those with a lot of stuff to store
WD Red Plus 8TB NAS HDD - $123 (was $250)
The same amount of storage, but this time it's perfect for those with servers or enterprise.
WD Elements 12TB External HDD - $210 (was $310)
A really big external drive for not much money per TB at all.
WD Elements 20TB External HDD - $320 (was $506)
An even bigger external drive - if you need 20TB of space, this is for you!
WD Red Plus 20TB NAS HDD - $320 (was $500)
The same amount of storage, but this time it's perfect for those with servers or enterprise who'll probably fill the drive!
More DF-approved Prime Day deals
|Prime Day PC gaming deals
|Prime Day gaming laptop deals
|Prime Day 4K TV deals
|Prime Day SSD deals
Stay tuned for more deals and be sure to follow @dealsfoundry on Twitter for instant notifications whenever we find a new tech deal.
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023
- Prime Day 2023 best gaming deals Find all you need to know about Prime Day and shop the best gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
- Prime Day 2023 best 4K TV deals The best OLED, QLED and budget LED TVs, all approved by Digital Foundry.
- Best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals All the top Day 1 offers on DF-recommended models.
- Prime Day SSD deals 2023 The best Day 1 deals on solid state storage.
- Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023 Shop today's best offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products.
- Best PS5 Prime Day deals 2023 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be on sale on Prime Day plus all the best offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Xbox Prime Day deals 2023 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best PS4 Prime Day deals 2023 Find all the best discounts on PS4 games and accessories.
- Best SD card Prime Day deals 2023 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best Kindle Prime Day deals 2023 Here are the Kindle e-readers on sale over Amazon Prime Day.
- Best iPad and tablet Prime Day deals 2023 The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals and offers.
- Best camera Prime Day deals 2023Find the best Prime Day camera deals on drones, GoPros, webcams, cameras and lenses.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check Dicebreaker's round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals.