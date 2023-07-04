Prime Day SSD deals 2023: The best early deals on solid state storage

Amazon's mid-season sale - Prime Day 2023 - isn't too far away now, and you can now find some cracking early deals on a slew of SSDs from a wide range of manufacturers, including some big names, and some smaller ones, too!

For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for our latest recommendations and more information on each option. In addition, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2023 guide on how to best prepare for the two day sale, so you know what to do when the time comes.

With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

Early Prime Day SSD deals

UK deals

US deals

Early Prime Day hard drive deals

UK deals

US deals

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for more deals and be sure to follow @dealsfoundry on Twitter for instant notifications whenever we find a new tech deal.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023