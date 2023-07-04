Prime Day SSD deals 2023: The best early deals on solid state storage
Top offers on the fastest PC and PS5 storage upgrades.
Amazon's mid-season sale - Prime Day 2023 - isn't too far away now, and you can now find some cracking early deals on a slew of SSDs from a wide range of manufacturers, including some big names, and some smaller ones, too!
For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for our latest recommendations and more information on each option. In addition, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2023 guide on how to best prepare for the two day sale, so you know what to do when the time comes.
With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!
|
Early Prime Day SSD deals
UK deals
Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £55 (was £119)
Crucial's fantastic P5 Plus offers fast NVMe speeds at a rate lower than some SATA prices.
Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - £100 (was £237)
This larger P5 Plus is arguably even better value, given the premium attached to 2TB drives.
Samsung 980 Evo Plus 1TB - £84 (was £101)
A powerful PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC and PS5 at a few £s more than its lowest ever, and with a heatsink!
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £113 (was £123)
One of the absolute fastest gaming SSDs for PC and PS5 in a large capacity for an insane price in this early anti-Prime Day deal from Tech Next Day using code 'TND-10'
Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB - £115 (was £170)
Another excellent SSD for PS5 and PC with some solid speeds to boot for especially reasonable money from Box just before Prime Day.
US deals
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB NVMe SSD - $70 (was $83)
A brilliant price for an especially quick NVMe SSD that's great for both PC and PS5.
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - $176 (was $230)
The first time we've seen Samsung's newest gaming SSD for under $200, and it's quite the way under.
WD Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD - $143 (was $302)
The fastest gaming SSD, complete with heatsink, for a great price in the US-of-A.
Early Prime Day hard drive deals
UK deals
Seagate Barracuda Desktop 6 TB HDD - £110 (was £170)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate, especially one as big as this.
Seagate Ironwolf 4TB NAS HDD - £83 (was £99)
A great choice for those with servers who want a fair bit of storage for reasonable money.
Toshiba 8TB N300 Internal Hard Drive - £156 (was £169)
A large HDD for good money - fantastic for data hoarders of all kinds.
US deals
Seagate Firecuda 8TB HDD - $180 (was $253)
A big HDD that's going to be great for those with a lot of stuff to store
WD Red Plus 8TB NAS HDD - $151 (was $250)
The same amount of storage, but this time it's perfect for those with servers or enterprise.
WD Elements 12TB External HDD - $210 (was $310)
A really big external drive for not much money per TB at all.
