Best Prime Day monitor deals 2023

All the top offers on gaming monitors, from budget to high-end.

A Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor
Image credit: Digital Foundry/Sony
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on

If you've got a PC, Xbox Series X or PS5, then you deserve a great monitor too - and whether that's for content creation, gaming or both, there are a ton of great options available right now. We've rounded up the best deals on monitors from 1080p to 4K resolution, including ultrawides, so you can find the monitor of your dreams at a reasonable price.

Choosing the best gaming monitor for you can take a little bit of research, but in general we recommend something that fits nicely with your PC or console of choice. For example, low to mid-range PCs are best off with a 1080p or 1440p screen to ensure playable frame-rates, while higher-end rigs and PS5 or Series X consoles suit a 4K screen. As well as resolution, specs like refresh rate and screen type can impact your experience, so we'll add some advice where appropriate to help guide your choices.

We've tested hundreds of monitors over the years, so trust us to pick out the best options available!

Best Prime Day 1080p monitor deals

UK deals

Koorui 24-inch 165Hz VA monitor - £110.62 (was £169.99)

With incredible specs for the price, this is a top budget option for PC or Xbox Series S with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support.

US deals

Koorui 24-inch 1080p 144Hz VA monitor - $120 (was $140)

This slightly-discounted Koorui model comes with a 1080p 144Hz spec that is well-suited for esports gaming on a budget.

ViewSonic Omni VX2418C 24-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor - $130 (was $160)

I'd pay slightly more for this name brand ViewSonic monitor which a slightly improved esports-friendly spec: 24 inches, 1080p and 165Hz.

Best Prime Day 1440p monitor deals

UK deals

LG 27GR95QE 27-inch OLED 1440p 240Hz - £793.78 (was £999.99)

Use code ULTRAGEARUKLEC for price. I've just finished testing this model, and it offers incredible motion clarity for esports, perfect blacks, gorgeous HDR and more - but with limited brightness that makes it hard to use in bright environments.

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch IPS 1440p monitor - £280 (was £330)

A fantastic 27-inch IPS QHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate for an excellent price before the Prime Day shenanigans.

ViewSonic VX3276-2K-mhd-2 32-inch IPS 1440p monitor - £205 (was £267)

This large format option works well for mid-range PCs and consoles in slower-paced games, thanks to its 60Hz refresh rate and IPS screen.

US deals

ViewSonic Omni VX3218C-2K 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor - $240 (was $300)

This ViewSonic option offers a great mid-range spec at a large 32-inch size, with 1440p 165Hz working well for gaming PCs, PS5 and Series X.

Best Prime Day 4K monitor deals

UK deals

Dell S3221QSA 4K 60Hz curved VA monitor - £265 (was £304)

Use code TELEGRAPH5MON for this price. Another great monitor for work or gaming, this 4K 60Hz option comes with a gorgeous curved VA panel with great contrast but slightly sub-par motion handling.

LG 27UL550P 27-inch IPS 4K monitor - £220 (was £300)

This 27-inch IPS monitor is limited to 60Hz, but is a good choice for content creation or slower-paced games on PC or console.

US deals

Sony Inzone M9 - $798 (was $900)

Sony's excellent 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that pairs perfectly with a PS5 is down to a much more reasonable price in this early Prime Day deal.

Best Prime Day ultrawide monitor deals

UK deals

None so far...

US deals

None so far...

Best Prime Day portable monitor deals

UK deals

UPerfect 120Hz 2560x1600 portable monitor - £169.99 (was £209.99)

This 16-inch monitor is an awesome option for laptops or consoles, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Aztine 1080p USB-C portable monitor - £149.99 (was £99.99)

This slightly smaller model is 1080p 60Hz, but significantly cheaper too with the £10 voucher applied (if available).

US deals

Arzopa 1080p portable monitor - $96 (was $180)

This cut-price portable monitor is actually one we've tested, and delivers a good gaming experience for consoles at 1080p - or adds a second screen for a laptop.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

A bizarre British-American hybrid, Will turns caffeine into technology articles through a little-known process called 'writing'. His favourite games are Counter-Strike, StarCraft and Fallout 2. Will also tweets the latest tech deals at @DigitalFoundry.

Comments
