Best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals from Day 2
All the top offers on DF-recommended models on the final Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends today, so we're rounding up the best Day 2 gaming deals in the US and UK. Two of the big ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, and it's these that we've covered on this page.
For gaming laptops, we looked for powerful models that offer enough performance to take advantage of their screens - there's not much point having a 4K laptop with only enough grunt to run at 1080p. For desktops, it's all about choosing a balanced system that will scale well into the future, ideally with a current-gen graphics card with image upscaling (DLSS/FSR2) and hardware-accelerated RT capabilities. We've also included a handful of non-gaming options, such as Apple's lineup of Apple-Silicon-powered Macs and MacBooks, which are powerful machines in their own right.
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
For gaming laptops, we recommend at least an RTX 3060 graphics card and a recent Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor for an entry-level machine, backed with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. At higher price points, expect laptops with higher refresh rate screens, more powerful RTX 40-series or RX 7000-series graphics cards and higher complements of RAM and storage. In general, there's a trade-off between portability and power, with thicker designs allowing for higher sustained performance than slim-and-light options.
Here are the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far - with more to come!
UK deals
Razer Blade 14 - £2046 (was £3600)
14-inch 1440p 165Hz screen, Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3080 Ti. High-end spec in a compact chassis.
Asus Tuf F15 FX506 - £630 (was £850)
15.6-inch 144Hz screen, i5 11400H, RTX 3050. Good mainstream option with a nice design.
Lenovo Legion 5 (White) - £949 (was £1400)
15-inch 1440p 144Hz screen, i7 11800H, RTX 3070. Good mid-range spec, and Lenovo make excellent gaming machines.
HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15-fb0020na (mouse + headset bundle) - £450 (was £562)
15.6-inch 144Hz screen, Ryzen 5600H, RX 6500M. Not a huge fan of the design, but decent specs and a crazy-good price.
Lenovo Legion 5 - £800 (was £1130)
15-inch 1440p 165Hz screen, Core i5 12500H, RTX 3060. Another strong mid-range option with a great screen and design.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 - £730 (was £786)
15.6-inch 144Hz screen, Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3060. Cheap and cheerful gaming laptop.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - £600 (was £850)
15.6-inch 120Hz screen, Ryzen 5 6600H, RTX 3050. Basic gaming laptop for a good price.
MSI Thin GF63 - £750 (was £1200)
15-inch 144Hz screen, Core i5 12450H, RTX 4050. Brand new laptop suitable for esports titles.
Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JI - £1800 (was £2100)
16-inch 2560x1600 165Hz screen, Core i9 13980HX, RTX 4070. Extremely high-end gaming laptop for the money.
Razer Blade 14 - £1349 (was £2200)
14-inch 1440p 165Hz screen, Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 1TB SSD. I love this spec sheet, and Razer's design is svelte too.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK - £1500 (was £1800)
14-inch 1440p 120Hz, Ryzen 9 6900HS, RX 6800S. Gorgeous compact gaming laptop.
US deals
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1500 (was $2050)
Currently you can save over $500 on this excellent Asus ROG laptop on Amazon, complete with a 240Hz screen, powerful Intel Core i9-12900H processor, and RTX 3070 Ti.
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop - $1700 (was $2000)
A Core i9 13980HX and RTX 4070 is a capable combo - especially in this gorgeous 16-inch chassis.
Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Creator Laptop - $630 (was $915)
This model features a Ryzen 5825U processor and RTX 3050 Ti, making it a good choice for content creation or lighter gaming - but the $630 price is certainly legit!
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) - $600 (was $900)
This entry-level gaming laptop comes with a Ryzen 5 6600H processor and RTX 3050 graphics card, with a basic design at a reasonable price.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-79TD - $817 (was $930)
Another entry-level option, this time with RTX 3050 Ti GPU and Core i7 11800H GPU - but critically, a 144Hz display better for esports titles.
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 - $1200 (was $1900)
This is my favourite 14-inch gaming laptop, thanks to its powerful RX 6800S GPU, Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 1440p 120Hz screen and a beautiful design all-around. A $600 discount is impressive too!
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) - $860 (was $1300)
This unique ultraportable gaming laptop has a 13-inch 120Hz screen and Core i5 CPU - but can attach to a docking station for massively boosted gaming performance.
Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop - $2770 (was $3300)
This laptop is incredible, from its RTX 4080 and Core i9 13900HK combo to its 16-inch 1440p 240Hz display. Unparalleled power.
Best Prime Day work laptop deals
These deals are for more work or content creation oriented laptops, which may have some gaming chops but are primarily intended for getting stuff done - from budget machines to beautiful office beasts.
UK deals
Asus ZenBook Flip S13 - £798 (was £1599)
A 13" 4K touchscreen, stylus and a flexible hinge make this something between a tablet and a laptop, while an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD ensure reasonable (non-gaming) performance too.
HP Laptop 15s - £360 (was £550)
1080p, Core i5 1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Seems like a good budget pick!
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 - £319 (was £429)
15-inch 1080p 120Hz screen, Core i3 1115G4. Cheapest I've ever seen a 120Hz laptop!
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - £1299 (was £1799)
A gorgeous laptop with stellar design. 15-inch, 12th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 - £1129 (was £1619)
13-inch 3840x2400 screen, 12th-gen Core i7, 512GB SSD.
Best Prime Day pre-built gaming PC deals
Pre-built gaming desktop PCs require some vetting, as it's common for many vendors to skimp on harder-to-spot specifications like motherboards, RAM speeds, power supply certifications or processor overclocking. Ideally, we'll see a modern platform that allows for one of the latest Intel or AMD processors and fast graphics cards, backed with a reasonable amount of RAM and storage. Thankfully, both RAM and storage are easy to upgrade down the line, so the CPU and GPU are the most critical components to check.
Here are the best deals we've found for pre-built gaming desktop PCs so far this Prime Day.
UK deals
Mac Mini 2023 w/ M2 - £599 (was £649)
The base M2 Mac Mini is an incredibly powerful PC for the money, despite its small stature.
ADMI Gaming PC w/ RTX 3060, Core i5 12400F - £760 (was £970)
A surprisingly good spec for the money, including a great value mid-range Intel processor, an entry-level RTX graphics card and enough RAM and storage to work. Expect cheaper motherboard, PSU and case, but this is genuinely surprisingly good for the money.
US deals
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i - $1419 (was $1680)
An RTX 3070 and Core i7 12700F combine well together for 1440p+ gaming, not bad for the money.
ROG Strix G15 Gaming Desktop - $1000 (was $1430)
An RTX 3060 and Core i7 12700F are a good pairing for 1080p or even 1440p gaming, and $1000 seems like a fair price for a good-looking system.
