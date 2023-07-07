Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals
All the top offers on gaming PCs, from budget to high-end.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now only days away, beginning on July 11th and running until July 12th, so we've already started rounding up the best early sale items on both sides of the Atlantic. Two of the big ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, and it's these that we'll be covering on this page.
For gaming laptops, we'll be looking for models that offer enough performance to take advantage of their screens - there's not much point having a 4K laptop with only enough grunt to run at 1080p. For desktops, it's all about choosing a balanced system that will scale well into the future, ideally with a current-gen graphics card with image upscaling (DLSS/FSR2) and hardware-accelerated RT capabilities.
|
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
For gaming laptops, we recommend at least an RTX 3060 graphics card and a recent Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor for an entry-level machine, backed with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. At higher price points, expect laptops with higher refresh rate screens, more powerful RTX 40-series or RX 7000-series graphics cards and higher complements of RAM and storage. In general, there's a trade-off between portability and power, with thicker designs allowing for higher sustained performance than slim-and-light options.
Here are the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far - with more to come!
UK deals
Razer Blade 14 - £2047 (was £3600)
This Razer Blade 14 is a powerhouse of a laptop, with an RTX 3080 Ti and Ryzen 9 6900HX, as well as a QHD IPS 165Hz display.
14-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 Pro - £1459 (was £1799)
This is the best value MacBook Pro configuration on the market, with 512GB NVMe storage and 16GB of memory. Plenty of power and ports, great software and a super-bright 120Hz screen are amongst the highlights.
Asus ZenBook Flip S13 - £799 (was £1599)
A 13" 4K touchscreen, stylus and a flexible hinge make this something between a tablet and a laptop, while an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD ensure reasonable (non-gaming) performance too.
US deals
ROG Zephyrus 14 - $1299.99 (was $1899.99)
This is my favourite 14-inch gaming laptop, thanks to its powerful RX 6800S GPU, Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 1440p 120Hz screen and a beautiful design all-around. A $600 discount is impressive too!
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1522 (was $2050)
Currently you can save over $500 on this excellent Asus ROG laptop on Amazon, complete with a 240Hz screen, powerful Intel Core i9-12900H processor, and RTX 3070 Ti.
Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Creator Laptop - $629.99 (was $915)
This model features a Ryzen 5825U processor and RTX 3050 Ti, making it a good choice for content creation or lighter gaming - but the $630 price is certainly legit!
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) - $679.99 (was $899.99)
This entry-level gaming laptop comes with a Ryzen 5 6600H processor and RTX 3050 graphics card, with a basic design at a reasonable price.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-79TD - $816.5 (was $929.99)
Another entry-level option, this time with RTX 3050 Ti GPU and Core i7 11800H GPU - but critically, a 144Hz display better for esports titles.
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop - $1499.99 (was $1599.99)
This build pairs an extremely fast CPU with a mid-range GPU, the RTX 4050. Brand new, so only a $100 discount here.
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptop - $2750 (was $3099.99)
I love Lenovo Legion laptops, and this model is super high-end with RTX 4080 and Core i9 13900HX being basically the top laptop specs available. A 1440p 240Hz screen is also super impressive, plus 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD. Bleeding-edge stuff!
Best Prime Day pre-built gaming PC deals
Pre-built gaming desktop PCs require some vetting, as it's common for many vendors to skimp on harder-to-spot specifications like motherboards, RAM speeds, power supply certifications or processor overclocking. Ideally, we'll see a modern platform that allows for one of the latest Intel or AMD processors and fast graphics cards, backed with a reasonable amount of RAM and storage. Thankfully, both RAM and storage are easy to upgrade down the line, so the CPU and GPU are the most critical components to check.
Here are the best deals we've found for pre-built gaming desktop PCs so far this Prime Day.
UK deals
Crystal 6328 gaming PC w/ RTX 4070 + Core i5 12400F - £999 (was £1299)
This is a clever build that sees an RTX 4070 system available under £1000, with a good case, solid components and a three year warranty.
Palicomp Ryzen Value gaming PC w/ RTX 3070 + Ryzen 5 5600G - £780
Add the RTX 3070 after clicking through to get a build capable of great 1440p gaming performance, backed with a modest (but upgradeable) 5600G CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
Mac Mini 2023 w/ M2 - £599 (was £649)
The base M2 Mac Mini is an incredibly powerful PC for the money, despite its small stature.
US deals
Alienware Aurora R14 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop - $1845.14 (was $2299.97)
This AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and RTX 3080 PC offers a decent spec (albeit with last-gen components) at a decent price, but self-building will be cheaper.
CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC - $2299.99 (was $2299.99)
A Core i9 13900KF and RTX 4070 Ti mark this out as a high-grade option, complete with a beautiful case. This could be cheaper as a self-build though...
