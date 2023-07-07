Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now only days away, beginning on July 11th and running until July 12th, so we've already started rounding up the best early sale items on both sides of the Atlantic. Two of the big ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, and it's these that we'll be covering on this page. For gaming laptops, we'll be looking for models that offer enough performance to take advantage of their screens - there's not much point having a 4K laptop with only enough grunt to run at 1080p. For desktops, it's all about choosing a balanced system that will scale well into the future, ideally with a current-gen graphics card with image upscaling (DLSS/FSR2) and hardware-accelerated RT capabilities. Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now