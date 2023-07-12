Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2023: The best Day 2 deals on a wide range of TVs
The best OLED, QLED and budget LED TVs, all approved by Digital Foundry.
Amazon's Prime Day mid-season shopping holiday finishes tonight at midnight, so it's your last chance to pick up a wave of TV deals until Black Friday in November. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2023 TV deals from Day 2 - right here for your viewing pleasure.
Of course, as this is Digital Foundry we're focusing on the best 4K TV for gaming, ie models that we've tested and recommended for gaming on PS5, Series X, Series S, Switch and PC - so features like HDMI 2.1, 120Hz panels and VRR are a priority here. However, the movie and TV experience is also important, so expect image quality and more TV-focused features to play a part in our recommendations as well.
With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!
Prime Day OLED TV deals
OLED TVs offer strong advantages over traditional LCD displays, including perfect blacks for technically infinite contrast, wide viewing angles, quick pixel response times and more. However, QLED sets tend to offer greater peak brightness figures than OLEDs, making them slightly better for bright rooms, and OLEDs can also exhibit permanent image retention in rare cases. On balance, OLEDs advantages outweigh their weaknesses, which is why an OLED is our current top choice for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
LG's OLED sets are the most well-known, but other manufacturers like Sony, Samsung and Panasonic also offer some good options. Look out for reductions on existing stock of 2022 model year TVs, especially as we're beginning to see 2023 releases from manufacturers such as Sony and Panasonic.
UK deals
LG 48-inch C2 OLED - £799 (was £1400)
The C2 is a fantastic TV for gaming and films alike, offering the benefits of an LG OLED Evo panel alongside a full complement of HDMI 2.1 ports and VRR. This 48-inch size is even usable as a PC monitor, although it's large enough for regular TV use too.
LG 55-inch C2 OLED - £1099 (was £1149)
This larger 55-inch C2 OLED suits larger living rooms, while maintaining the gaming features and using the same kind of beautiful LG Evo OLED panel with improved brightness as the 48-inch model.
LG 55-inch G2 OLED - £1159 (was £2399)
Prefer a wall mount? The G2 OLED offers the same specs and panel as our top pick, the LG C2, with a slimmer design designed for wall mounting and a slightly brighter picture.
LG 48-inch A2 OLED - £649 (was £1300)
LG's more affordable OLED in 55-inch size is down to a fantastic price in this early Prime Day deal
US deals
LG 55-inch C3 OLED - $1497 (was $1900)
Didn't think I'd be seeing this! The latest in LG's OLED lineup, the C3, in 55-inch form, for an amazing price in this early Prime Day stormer.
LG 48-inch C2 OLED - $900 (was $1100)
Last year's LG OLED, the C2, is definitely a DF-favourite, especially with its sublime image quality and being jam-packed with features In 48-inch form, it's now under $1000 in this early Prime Day deal.
Sony 55-inch A80K OLED - $1098 (was $1799)
It's not all about LG OLEDs, I should say, and if you want an amazing 'entry level' choice, this Sony A80K is down to a good price.
Prime Day cheap 4K TV deals
Our second category is the budget range, which is normally made up of non-QLED and non-OLED TVs - just standard LED televisions! These TVs tend to be much cheaper at a given size than QLED or OLED equivalents, making them the best (and often only) choice at more reasonable budgets. Within this category, you'll see mostly TVs built around VA panels, but there are some IPS TVs available as well. VA screens offer the best contrast and dark room performance, while IPS screens tend to offer wider viewing angles and sometimes better colour reproduction.
UK deals
Samsung 50-inch CU7100 - £399 (was £549)
Samsung's CU7100 makes for quite an affordable 4K TV, especially at this size, and if you don't want to spend too big, you may want to take note of this deal
Hisense 50-inch 50A6BGTUK - £299 (was £499)
An even more affordable 50-inch 4K set from Hisense with quite a big reduction to bring it down to an excellent price
Amazon 40-inch Fire TV 2-series - £200 (was £300)
Another cheap option, offering decent quality for a 1080p set.
Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-series - £300 (was £500)
This TV offers 4K on a budget, albeit with a basic LCD panel.
LG 75-inch QNED81 - £1200 (was £2100)
This Quantum Dot Nanocell TV includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz panel for gaming and surprisingly good performance for the price, although its HDR is outperformed by QLED and OLED options.
US deals
Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-series - $290 (was $450)
Multiple sizes from 43 to 55 inches. An Amazon TV for a fab price in this early Prime Day deal, providing a 4K picture and HDR 10 support for not much money at all.
Insignia 43-inch F30 LED - $180 (was $300)
Now this is a ridiculously cheap deal. A 43-inch 4K TV, with Fire TV smarts, at half price, making it one of the cheapest TVs on Amazon right now.
Prime Day QLED TV deals
QLED sets are another great choice at the mid to upper ends of the market, boasting wider viewing angles and better colours than a typical LED set without the possibility of burn-in exhibited by OLED TVs. That makes them a strong pairing not only for current-gen 4K 120Hz consoles, but also for the PC.
The best QLED sets on the market are made by Samsung, but other makers are also well-represented in the US, where the likes of Vizio and TCL produce some great budget options for the American market.
UK deals
Samsung 50-inch Q80B QLED - £640 (was £995)
Samsung's Q80B represents a great entry point into more high-end TVs, with some fantastic features for the price, including VRR and HDMI 2.1 output, and it's had a handy price cut from Amazon.
Samsung 55-inch QN90B QLED - £899 (was £1599)
A little way up the road comes the QN90B from Samsung, although for not much more in the way of outlay, especially considering the £700 price cut Amazon has given it.
Hisense 55-inch 5E7HQTUK QLED - £399 (was £749)
And for a more affordable big-screen QLED that brings with it Dolby Vision support, 4K output, and a dedicated Game Mode, this Hisense choice looks pretty good.
Samsung 75-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K - £1439 (was £2499)
This 8K TV offers outstanding clarity and a bright picture on a titantic 75-inch scale.
Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED - £450 (was £750)
Multiple sizes available from 43 to 65 inches. Amazon's affordable Fire TV Omni series offers a QLED panel at a very low price, backed up with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Alexa integration.
Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED - £899 (was £1149)
The QN95B Neo QLED adds a handy One Connect box for your inputs, making for a cleaner setup - while retaining the excellent Neo QLED screen of the QN90B, excellent HDMI 2.1 support for gaming and other top features.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame (2023) QLED - £989 (was £1499)
This stylish TV is designed to be wall-mounted with a matte screen and bezel support, but also comes with a surprisingly deep list of features for gaming - including HDMI 2.1. Other sizes available.
Samsung 65-inch Q65C QLED - £949 (was £1299)
This cheaper QLED offers a larger screen and built-in gaming TV hub, but lacks HDMI 2.1, local dimming and other advanced features.
US deals
Amazon Fire TV Omni 55-inch QLED - $460 (was $600)
Amazon's latest run of Fire TVs, the Omni series of QLEDs, represent a big step up in the world of affordable TVs, and they've had a big slash in price just in time for Prime Day - on all sizes too.
Sony 55-inch X90K QLED - $898 (was $1300)
Sony's X90K may be a little up the road in terms of price, but you're getting a capable TV for gaming, with a slew of features, including 4K/120Hz output, and a dedicated PS5 mode, all for its lowest price ever.
Vizio 43-inch MQ6 QLED - $280 (was $350)
Vizio makes some fantastic affordable TVs, and if it's a cheaper QLED set you're after with a solid feature set, the MQ6 is down to a good price on Amazon USA.
Not sure which TV to choose? Check out our long-standing best 4K TV recommendations, where we've put a special focus on excellent HDR gaming performance on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.
Stay tuned, and be sure to let us know in the comments if you find any deals we've missed. You can also follow @dealsfoundry or @dealsfoundryusa on Twitter for the best tech deals as we find them.
Which 4K TVs should I look out for this Prime Day?
Looking at our 4K TV best list will give you an indication of our top recommendations, but in a general sense, any deals on LG's C2 OLED will be worth snapping up, especially as the C3 is only just getting discounted, and in some instances, it's double the price that the C2 ia going for. Elsewhere, we'll be on the lookout for deals on cheaper HDMI 2.1 TVs, as these offer 120Hz gaming and other useful features that set them apart from other TVs. Bookmark this page too and check it throughout the event - any good 4K TV deals will be added straight to this page.
Will I need Amazon Prime?
You can browse all deals on Amazon without needing an account, but if you want to buy anything that’s part of Prime Day then you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. That costs $14.99 per month in the US and £7.99 per month in the UK. However, there is a way around this, as Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of Prime for new customers. By signing up to this, you can get all of the benefits of Prime, including access to the deals, for free. Just be sure to cancel after the 30 day period is over.
