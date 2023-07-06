Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals 2023: The best early deals on a wide range of TVs

Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial . Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.

With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!

It's likely that a lot of these deals may fall into our own recommendations for the best 4K TV for gaming , and that's a good thing, of course, because you're getting a DF-recommended telly at a fantastic price! We're going to have deals listed below on everything from OLEDs to more affordable sets, so you can be sure to find a telly that suits your needs.

Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday is called Prime Day, but for some reason it runs across two days - that's the 11th and 12th of July, 2023 to be precise. In the run up to Prime Day 2023 , we're already beginning to see a slew of solid TV-related deals on Amazon that you may well want to take notice of in advance of the big day.

Prime Day OLED TV deals

OLED TVs offer strong advantages over traditional LCD displays, including perfect blacks for technically infinite contrast, wide viewing angles, quick pixel response times and more. However, QLED sets tend to offer greater peak brightness figures than OLEDs, making them slightly better for bright rooms, and OLEDs can also exhibit permanent image retention in rare cases. On balance, OLEDs advantages outweigh their weaknesses, which is why an OLED is our current top choice for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG's OLED sets are the most well-known, but other manufacturers like Sony, Samsung and Panasonic also offer some good options. Look out for reductions on existing stock of 2022 model year TVs, especially as we're beginning to see 2023 releases from manufacturers such as Sony and Panasonic.

UK deals

US deals

Prime Day cheap 4K TV deals

Our second category is the budget range, which is normally made up of non-QLED and non-OLED TVs - just standard LED televisions! These TVs tend to be much cheaper at a given size than QLED or OLED equivalents, making them the best (and often only) choice at more reasonable budgets. Within this category, you'll see mostly TVs built around VA panels, but there are some IPS TVs available as well. VA screens offer the best contrast and dark room performance, while IPS screens tend to offer wider viewing angles and sometimes better colour reproduction.

UK deals

US deals

Prime Day QLED TV deals

QLED sets are another great choice at the mid to upper ends of the market, boasting wider viewing angles and better colours than a typical LED set without the possibility of burn-in exhibited by OLED TVs. That makes them a strong pairing not only for current-gen 4K 120Hz consoles, but also for the PC.

The best QLED sets on the market are made by Samsung, but other makers are also well-represented in the US, where the likes of Vizio and TCL produce some great budget options for the American market.

UK deals

US deals

Not sure which TV to choose? Check out our long-standing best 4K TV recommendations, where we've put a special focus on excellent HDR gaming performance on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Which 4K TVs should I look out for this Prime Day?

Looking at our 4K TV best list will give you an indication of our top recommendations, but in a general sense, any deals on LG's C2 OLED will be worth snapping up, especially as the C3 is only just getting discounted, and in some instances, it's double the price that the C2 ia going for. Elsewhere, we'll be on the lookout for deals on cheaper HDMI 2.1 TVs, as these offer 120Hz gaming and other useful features that set them apart from other TVs. Bookmark this page too and check it throughout the event - any good 4K TV deals will be added straight to this page.

Will I need Amazon Prime?

You can browse all deals on Amazon without needing an account, but if you want to buy anything that’s part of Prime Day then you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. That costs $14.99 per month in the US and £7.99 per month in the UK. However, there is a way around this, as Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of Prime for new customers. By signing up to this, you can get all of the benefits of Prime, including access to the deals, for free. Just be sure to cancel after the 30 day period is over.

