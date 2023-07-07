Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC deals

Want to grab some amazing deals on PC components and peripherals in time for Prime Day 2023? Well you're in the right place, as here, we'll be running down some of the best deals in a wide range of categories. In addition, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2023 guide on how to best prepare for the two day sale, so you know what to do when the time comes. We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in! Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Prime Day monitor deals The hottest monitors are based around LG's Fast IPS panels, offering a good mixture of image quality and motion clarity, while Samsung's VA panels are a strong alternative option with better contrast. Mini LED and OLED monitors are also becoming more widespread, so we'll be looking out for some good deals on these premium options. UK deals Acer Nitro XV272U - £280 (was £330) A fantastic 27-inch IPS QHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate for an excellent price before the Prime Day shenanigans. US deals Sony Inzone M9 - $798 (was $900) Sony's excellent 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that pairs perfectly with a PS5 is down to a much more reasonable price in this early Prime Day deal. Want more info on which monitor to choose? Check out our best gaming monitors article!

Prime Day headset deals Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2023 models to debut a few months later. UK deals Logitech G733 Lightspeed - £104 (was £140) A sleek and comfortable wireless headset, complete with solid audio and battery life, for a good price on Amazon UK. US deals Razer Kraken Kitty - $100 (was $150) Yes, even the ever-popular Razer Kraken Kitty can't escape a Prime Day reduction, and it's a rather substantial price cut at that, too.

Prime Day keyboard deals Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favourite games. This year's Prime Day sale brought some deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with most of our favourites making the list. UK deals SteelSeries Apex 7 - £120 (was £130) The excellent Apex 7 from Steelseries is now down to a good price at Amazon, bringing a solid all-round package to you for less. US deals Logitech G815 Lightsync - $130 (was $200) Logitech's excellent wired low profile gaming keyboard offers a sleek design, good looks, snappy switches and some great lighting, all for a great price from Amazon right now. DF's Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC component deals OK, let's switch gears here to the real nuts and bolts of the operation: the internal components that make your PC tick, from spinning disk hard drives and SSDs to graphics cards, processors and RAM. We don't normally see massive price swings on components as we do peripherals, but there were still plenty of deals to be had for Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals SSDs and hard drives, whether internal drives or portable units, are some of the most commonly discounted and best selling items whenever Amazon does a big sale. That's because most drives work across a wide range of desktop PCs, and as something of a commodity, prices can be discounted pretty heavily. That made Prime Day 2022 a great time to get more storage at a bargain price, including handy external drives for console game storage and super-fast internal NVMe SSDs for desktop PCs and laptops. UK deals Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - £100 (was £237) This larger Crucial P5 Plus is fantastic value, given the premium attached to 2TB drives. US deals Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - $$176 (was $$230) The first time we've seen Samsung's newest gaming SSD for under $200, and it's quite the way under. Our favourite SSDs for gaming article has more recommendations if you need them, including some drives that don't often go on sale but still offer great value for money.

Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals 2022 was a much more promising year for cut-price GPUs thanks to burgeoning supply, and with the release of new cards in 2023, it's shaping up to be much the same story. Here are some of our favourite picks. UK deals Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX - £975 (was £1070) AMD's top of the line RX 7000 GPU for a price that's a bit more stomachable with this early Prime Day deal. US deals Gigabyte RTX 4070 - $610 (was $640) A fantastic upper mid-range GPU for 1440p and 4K output with solid RT performance, this RTX 4070 deal on Amazon is not to be missed

Prime Day processor (CPU) deals There have been quite a few new processors released in the couple of years, with an expanded lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for AMD and Intel's 12th-gen Core series that includes a whole new processor architecture, split between performance and efficiency cores, as well as of course the brand new Ryzen 7000 and Intel's 13th gen chips, too. If you're planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere - like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory. UK deals Intel Core i5-13600K - £290 (was £454) A powerful mid-range Intel CPU with the potential for overclocking for some especially reasonable money from Amazon. US deals AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D - $630 (was $699) AMD's top of the line insane gaming processor has received a handy price cut from Amazon, and you may well be able to get another $73 off with a tick-box voucher

Prime Day motherboard deals With AMD's new Ryzen 7000 chips and Intel's 13th-gen processors especially, this is a good time to upgrade to a new system with a range of discounted motherboards, old and new. UK deals MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus - £119 (was £155) A solid motherboard to pair with your Ryzen processor with a slew of expansion ports and I/O for especially reasonable money US deals MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4 - $260 (was $360) This MSI mobo is a great choice for those with a new 12th or 13th gen Intel chip who want all the fun of PCIe 5.0 and the like, but don't want to swap out their DDR4 RAM just yet, especially with a handy price cut from Amazon.