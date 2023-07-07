Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC deals
DF-approved deals on monitors, PC components and peripherals.
Want to grab some amazing deals on PC components and peripherals in time for Prime Day 2023? Well you're in the right place, as here, we'll be running down some of the best deals in a wide range of categories. In addition, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2023 guide on how to best prepare for the two day sale, so you know what to do when the time comes.
We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in!
|
Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial
Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.
- Prime Day monitor deals
- Prime Day headset deals
- Prime Day mouse deals
- Prime Day keyboard deals
- Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals
- Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
- Prime Day processor (CPU) deals
- Prime Day motherboard deals
- Prime Day laptop deals
- Prime Day RAM deals
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC peripheral deals
Let's begin with peripherals. This means basically anything that sits on your desk rather than in your computer, including monitors, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and mouse pads. Peripherals tend to see bigger gaps between their regular and sale prices, so expect plenty of respectable deals this time around. Take a look!
Prime Day monitor deals
The hottest monitors are based around LG's Fast IPS panels, offering a good mixture of image quality and motion clarity, while Samsung's VA panels are a strong alternative option with better contrast. Mini LED and OLED monitors are also becoming more widespread, so we'll be looking out for some good deals on these premium options.
UK deals
Acer Nitro XV272U - £280 (was £330)
A fantastic 27-inch IPS QHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate for an excellent price before the Prime Day shenanigans.
US deals
Sony Inzone M9 - $798 (was $900)
Sony's excellent 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that pairs perfectly with a PS5 is down to a much more reasonable price in this early Prime Day deal.
Want more info on which monitor to choose? Check out our best gaming monitors article!
Prime Day headset deals
Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2023 models to debut a few months later.
UK deals
Logitech G733 Lightspeed - £104 (was £140)
A sleek and comfortable wireless headset, complete with solid audio and battery life, for a good price on Amazon UK.
US deals
Razer Kraken Kitty - $100 (was $150)
Yes, even the ever-popular Razer Kraken Kitty can't escape a Prime Day reduction, and it's a rather substantial price cut at that, too.
Prime Day mouse deals
There's been a surprising amount of innovation in gaming mice recently, as ultra-light models have come into vogue and manufacturers are really focusing on elements like safe shapes, high-end sensors and flexible 'shoelace' cables.
UK deals
Logitech G502 Hero - £35 (was £80)
A legend of the gaming mouse scene, the G502 Hero has received a solid price cut in this early Prime Day stonker
US deals
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $140 (was $160)
An ultra-light, ultra-powerful gaming mouse from Logitech for less in this early Prime Day steal.
If none of these mice are quite doing it for you, why not look at our top gaming mouse recommendations? We also have a separate round-up for ultra-trendy, ultra-light mice too.
Prime Day keyboard deals
Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favourite games. This year's Prime Day sale brought some deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with most of our favourites making the list.
UK deals
SteelSeries Apex 7 - £120 (was £130)
The excellent Apex 7 from Steelseries is now down to a good price at Amazon, bringing a solid all-round package to you for less.
US deals
Logitech G815 Lightsync - $130 (was $200)
Logitech's excellent wired low profile gaming keyboard offers a sleek design, good looks, snappy switches and some great lighting, all for a great price from Amazon right now.
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC component deals
OK, let's switch gears here to the real nuts and bolts of the operation: the internal components that make your PC tick, from spinning disk hard drives and SSDs to graphics cards, processors and RAM. We don't normally see massive price swings on components as we do peripherals, but there were still plenty of deals to be had for Prime Day 2022.
Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals
SSDs and hard drives, whether internal drives or portable units, are some of the most commonly discounted and best selling items whenever Amazon does a big sale. That's because most drives work across a wide range of desktop PCs, and as something of a commodity, prices can be discounted pretty heavily. That made Prime Day 2022 a great time to get more storage at a bargain price, including handy external drives for console game storage and super-fast internal NVMe SSDs for desktop PCs and laptops.
UK deals
Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - £100 (was £237)
This larger Crucial P5 Plus is fantastic value, given the premium attached to 2TB drives.
US deals
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - $$176 (was $$230)
The first time we've seen Samsung's newest gaming SSD for under $200, and it's quite the way under.
Our favourite SSDs for gaming article has more recommendations if you need them, including some drives that don't often go on sale but still offer great value for money.
Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
2022 was a much more promising year for cut-price GPUs thanks to burgeoning supply, and with the release of new cards in 2023, it's shaping up to be much the same story. Here are some of our favourite picks.
UK deals
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX - £975 (was £1070)
AMD's top of the line RX 7000 GPU for a price that's a bit more stomachable with this early Prime Day deal.
US deals
Gigabyte RTX 4070 - $610 (was $640)
A fantastic upper mid-range GPU for 1440p and 4K output with solid RT performance, this RTX 4070 deal on Amazon is not to be missed
Prime Day processor (CPU) deals
There have been quite a few new processors released in the couple of years, with an expanded lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for AMD and Intel's 12th-gen Core series that includes a whole new processor architecture, split between performance and efficiency cores, as well as of course the brand new Ryzen 7000 and Intel's 13th gen chips, too. If you're planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere - like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory.
UK deals
Intel Core i5-13600K - £290 (was £454)
A powerful mid-range Intel CPU with the potential for overclocking for some especially reasonable money from Amazon.
US deals
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D - $630 (was $699)
AMD's top of the line insane gaming processor has received a handy price cut from Amazon, and you may well be able to get another $73 off with a tick-box voucher
Prime Day motherboard deals
With AMD's new Ryzen 7000 chips and Intel's 13th-gen processors especially, this is a good time to upgrade to a new system with a range of discounted motherboards, old and new.
UK deals
MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus - £119 (was £155)
A solid motherboard to pair with your Ryzen processor with a slew of expansion ports and I/O for especially reasonable money
US deals
MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4 - $260 (was $360)
This MSI mobo is a great choice for those with a new 12th or 13th gen Intel chip who want all the fun of PCIe 5.0 and the like, but don't want to swap out their DDR4 RAM just yet, especially with a handy price cut from Amazon.
Prime Day laptop deals
Looking for a new laptop? The discounts aren't as big for laptops as some other items during Prime Day, but any amount of money off is welcome when the prices are high to begin with.
UK deals
Razer Blade 14 - £2047 (was £3600)
This Razer Blade 14 is a powerhouse of a laptop, with an RTX 3080 Ti and Ryzen 9 6900HX, as well as a QHD IPS 165Hz display.
US deals
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1522 (was $2050)
Currently you can save over $500 on this excellent Asus ROG laptop on Amazon, complete with a 240Hz screen, powerful Intel Core i9-12900H processor, and RTX 3070 Ti.
Prime Day RAM deals
Faster RAM can provide a noticeable boost to frame-rates, especially on AMD Ryzen systems, so it's well worth considering if you can find a kit at a low price. Remember to stick to two or four sticks to ensure you're not sacrificing your speed and be sure to turn on XMP in your BIOS after installation! If you're not sure which DDR4 sticks are best for you, we recommend 3200MHz C16 for most people. Higher frequencies do provide a performance advantage, with 3600MHz being a good sweet spot, but there are diminishing returns from there. DDR5 is also available, but offers a relatively modest performance gain in exchange for much higher latencies and prices.
UK deals
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4-3200 - £39 (was £44)
DDR4-3200 RAM is the sweet spot for price to performance, and currently this no-nonsense Corsair Vengeance set is marked down at Amazon.
US deals
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 32GB - $100 (was $115)
Corsair's DDR5 RAM has been subject to a fair few reductions in the last few months, and it's now down below $100 at Amazon.
Check out our recent DDR5 vs DDR4 RAM testing, where we examined which RAM generation is the better value right now.
Stay tuned for more deals over the coming days. You can also follow our @dealsfoundry account on Twitter or dealsfoundryusa for the PC and TV highlights as we find them.
Until then, keep your stick on the ice!
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023
- Prime Day 2023: here's what to expect Find all you need to know about Prime Day and shop the best early gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
- Best early PS5 Prime Day deals 2023 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be on sale on Prime Day plus all the best early offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best early Xbox Prime Day deals 2023 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best early SD card Prime Day deals 2023 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best early Kindle Prime Day deals 2023 Here are the Kindle e-readers we'd like to see on sale over Amazon Prime Day.
- Best early iPad and tablet Prime Day deals 2023 The Amazon Prime Day tablet deals we expect to see and the best early offers.
- Best early camera Prime Day deals 2023Find the best early Prime Day camera deals on drones, GoPros, webcams, cameras and lenses.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check Dicebreaker's round-up of the best early Prime Day board game deals.