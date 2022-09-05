This 300-hour HyperX headset is 30% off at Currys today

HyperX makes some of the best gaming headsets for PC, PS4 and PS5 that money can buy, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than one I've got for you right here, especially if it's mega battery life you're after.

Their Cloud Alpha Wireless is available at Currys for £104.30, using code GAMING30 to save 30 percent on the £149 list price. You're getting an awful lot of headset for the money, especially on the front of battery life. In taking that first, this HyperX headset offers up a total 300 hours of endurance before you need to charge it. Battery life figures in the hundreds of hours were previously unheard of in the world of gaming headsets, and with it, it means you'll be able to get several weeks out of these cans before you reach for a USB-C charging cable.

Apart from the ridiculous battery life, the Cloud Alpha Wireless also brings with it some remarkably clean looks that, from a personal perspective, stand at odds with the over-the-top looks of other premium gaming headsets. With a blend of hard plastics and red metal, they also feel hard-wearing and rugged, although the lack of RGB lighting may not please some. The media controls on offer are also kept nice and simple, with an on/off switch, volume wheel and microphone mute switch, as well as a USB-C port for charging. I must also stress that, like other HyperX headsets, the Cloud Alpha Wireless is ridiculously comfortable with deep earcups and loads of padding in all the right places.

Of course, while design and endurance are key motivations for picking a headset up (not least one as good as this), if they don't sound any good, then there's no point. From my experience with the Cloud Alpha Wireless, I found them to offer quite a meaty sound with loads of volume to boot that made them ideal for gaming. Digging in a little deeper, you find that they offer a V-shaped sound profile (if you look at a frequency response graph for the Cloud ALpha Wireless), which means the bass and top end are slightly more pronounced than the mids, hence the bassy punch I experienced. To add to this, the microphone here sounds reasonably clear, and is better than a lot of other wireless headsets I've used in the past, meaning talking to your teammates in a few rounds of CS:GO should be a pleasure.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless work on PC, PS4, PS5 and (docked) Switch via their USB 2.4GHz dongle, so the one headset can cover pretty much every major gaming console apart from Xbox consoles (as Microsoft use their own proprietary format for USB-attached headsets).

It's hard to recommend the Cloud Alpha Wireless more than I already have, and for a touch above £100, you'll be hard pressed to find a better headset, not least one with such an amazing amount of battery life.