Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D CPUs: UK and US

The launch of AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors back in mid-2022 brought with it some amazing performance boosts compared to the previous generation of chips, and February 28th marked the release of two new Zen 4 chips upgraded with 3D V-Cache, boosting performance in games substantially: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D.

We've already tested the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and named it the fastest gaming CPU, while the 7900X3D hasn't yet entered the DF labs but is another strong option at a lower price point.

As normal, actually finding one of these CPUs - and at a reasonable price - is harder than you might expect. To help out, we've rounded up every retailer that stocks the CPUs in the UK and the US, along with the prices (at the time of writing) each retailer is offering.

First, here's all the essential information, starting with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (£750/$699)

For the most powerful CPU that AMD now makes, look no further than the 7950X3D. As we noted in our review of this behemoth of a processor, the 7950X3D offers noticeable boosts compared to the standard 7950X, largely thanks to that new asymmetric design and its clever 3D V-Cache tech. It's also a marginally quicker CPU than Intel's top class offering, the 13900K, making the 7950X3D (narrowly) the best gaming CPU out there. While it's expensive, it also delivers top-of-class gaming performance.

Retailer Cheapest Price RRP/MSRP AWD-IT £740 £699 Overclockers £750 £699 Ebuyer TBA £699 Scan TBA £699 CCL TBA £699 Box TBA £807 AMD £695 £699 Amazon US TBA $699 B&H Photo Video $699 $699 Best Buy $699 $699 Newegg $699 $699

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D (£620/$599)

A little step down from the Ryzen 9 7950X3D both in specs and indeed in price is the 7900X3D. It's $100 cheaper than the 7950X3D, with the same asymmetric chiplet design as the 7950X3D but with a six core plus six core configuration. That should make it one of the most powerful gaming CPUs out there and be an especially potent choice for any system you put it into.

Retailer Cheapest Price RRP/MSRP Ebuyer £615 £620 AWD-IT £620 £620 Overclockers £620 £620 Scan TBA £620 AMD UK £596 £620 B&H Photo Video $599 $599 Best Buy $599 $599 Newegg $599 $599

Frequently asked questions

What motherboards support Ryzen 7000?

AMD's X670E, X670, B650E and B650 motherboards all support Ryzen 7000 out of the box. X670E offers PCIe 5.0 throughout, X670 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage and graphics, and B650 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage only. In general, as you progress from X670E to B650, expect fewer features, fewer PCIe lanes and lower prices - although no doubt we'll see cheaper X670E and premium B650 boards that will blur the lines between the four different chipsets. X670 and X670E debut in September, while B650 and B650E arrive in October. Anandtech has a great article that goes more into depth on the differences between the various chipsets.

What memory is best for Ryzen 7000?

Unlike Intel's 12th-gen and 13th-gen CPUs, Ryzen 7000 is a DDR5-only platform, so your older DDR4 RAM won't work here. Instead, you'll need to pick up a new kit of DDR5, which starts at DDR5-4800 and goes up to DDR5-6400 and beyond.

The usual RAM buying advice applies here. First, get two or four sticks to ensure you're running in dual channel mode, as using a single stick suffers from a severe performance penalty. Secondly, make sure you enable XMP, DOCP or EXPO in your motherboard's BIOS to ensure that you're getting the rated speeds - you can check your current RAM speed with a free tool like CPU-Z or Windows 11's Task Manager.

What CPU coolers support Ryzen 7000 / AM5?

All existing AM4 coolers that screw into or clip onto AMD's default AM4 backplate work with AM5 motherboards as well/those that use custom backplates don't work. Expect CPU cooler makers that did use custom backplates to create kits or entirely new designs to accommodate the new fixed AM5 backplate.

Well, there you have it - the best prices for AMD's all-new Ryzen 7950X3D and 7900X3D processors and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these CPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter for more PC deals as we find them.