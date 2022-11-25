Get 2TB of fast SSD storage for less than £100

We’ve once again reached that November time; it’s Black Friday 2022 and the deals are hotting up. Case in point is this 2TB Crucial BX500 SATA SSD, which offers an incredible amount of storage for an heretofore seen price: less than £100. That's a 47 percent discount on the UK RRP, a significant savings for one of the best-reviewed SSDs of its class.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD – £99.98 from Amazon (was £190)

So what can we say about the BX500? The main thing to keep in mind is that since this is a DRAM-less SSD and uses four-layer NAND flash memory, it's best used for storage rather than as a primary OS drive. That's because this configuration has weaker sustained random performance than TLC drives with DRAM caches, like Crucial's own MX500. The upside to this configuration is that Crucial is able to make much bigger drives at a given cost, allowing these drives to hit extremely aggressive price points like this current sub-£100 price for 2TB.

If you’re looking for a drive that can produce greater amounts of sustained performance however, the MX500 is probably your best pick due to it being a DRAM SSD. If you want to check out some deals on that particular drive, our friends over at Jelly Deals shared some deals on it for both the UK and US.

By and large however, if you’re looking for storage, there’s a lot of value to be had here thanks to the drive’s 2TB size and up to 540MB/s read speed that'll load your files much quicker than a standard hard disk drive. For example, you could choose to have your primary storage solution be something much faster – or more consistent in speed, like the MX500 – and then save this drive to be a backup to offer extended storage, focusing your main drive on the system-based and more taxing data processes. Definitely a strong consideration to keep in mind if you’re on the lookout for more ways to boost your system’s storage.

Additionally, it’s worth keeping in mind this drive can work on consoles as an external drive too – you’ll just have to grab a SATA to USB cable or enclosure that’ll allow this internal SSD to be used externally, whether that's on PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Series X/S. Note that for the PS5 and Series X/S, you can store both current-gen and back-compat games, but only previous-gen titles can run directly from a USB-attached drive like this.

