The legendary Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse is less than half price for Prime Day

Prime Day has contained a multitude of peripheral deals, but so far the one I'm most excited about is a heavy reduction to the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse. It's less than half price right now at £55, saving you £75 off the retail price. That's a brilliant deal for a mouse that kicked off the current trend for ultra-light models and remains one of the best wireless mouse today.

The G Pro Wireless was recently superceded by the even lighter G Pro Wireless Superlight , but the original mouse costs significantly less and even has more features than its featherweight sucessor. Despite weighing a scant 80g, it has a 25k optical sensor and side buttons that can be placed on the left or right, making it one of the few true ambidextrous mice on the market. It's also very well-built, without the holey designs that characterise many ultralight models.

Like any good gaming mouse, it's packed with useful features, such as programmable buttons and onboard memory. And for even greater convenience, it has an internal rechargeable battery, saving you from messing around with the usual AAs. These features - and the lightweight design and bulletproof wireless - make the G Pro Wireless a supremely comfortable mouse to use in anything from web browsing to competitive gaming. And it's in this latter role that the mouse really shines, letting you deliver crisp headshots in shooters like Call of Duty or CS:GO.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse we mentioned earlier is also on offer for Prime Day, available for £100 after a £40 saving. It's even lighter, weighing just 63g, and has an estimated 70 hour battery life. It also carries a 25k sensor and PTFE feet underneath for friction-free mouse movement, making it a more specialised version of the GPW formula for the most competitive gamers.

Our friends in the US don't miss out on this deal either, as it's available as part of Amazon US' Prime Day event for just $104.

