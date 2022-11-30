This Crucial P5 Plus for under £91 is a steal of a deal for your PS5 and PC

Crucial makes a wide range of SSDs for a whole load of different purposes, and it would just so happen that Amazon has knocked down its amazing value PS5-compatible P5 Plus SSD to a touch under £91, just in time for Christmas.

The P5 Plus is ideal for PC or PS5, with maximum read and write speeds of 6600MB/s and 5000MB/s respectively. These speedds are a touch faster than what you would have got out of the first roll of PCIe Gen 4 drives, and will represent a handy speed boost to any older drives, be them solid state or otherwise, currently in your system.

Moreover, its random read and writes of 630K/700K IOPS are strong, translating into short game load times and boot times, and the 1TB capacity is enough to provide a meaningful amount of game storage with enough left over for an OS install if required. It'll actually more than double your existing PS5 storage, given that the internal drive is an 825GB SSD, but only 667GB of that is used for storin' stuff on. Adding a 1TB drive to that brings your total to 1.667 TB, which nearly trebles your usable storage, come to think of it.

The P5 Plus is a PCIe 4.0 drive, so for PC use you'll need a motherboard that supports the standard - you can Google this, but almost all motherboards from the last three years (eg B550, X570, Z590, H570 or later) are suitable. With that being said, it's a surefire way of speeding up your system for not very much in terms of outlay compared to what these drives once cost when they were introduced - such is the way of wider adoption of hardware standards!

The fact is, though, that the P5 Plus is one of the best SSDs for PS5, not only from a performance perspective, but also when considering the value for money on offer. For £91 or so, it's a pretty easy sell, so if you do want some more blazing fast storage at a reasonable price, then you know what to do - buy one!