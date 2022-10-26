Grab a 55-inch Sony A80J OLED from John Lewis for under a grand

Sony's A80J OLED is one of the best TVs for gaming and film, and today the 55-inch model has been reduced to £999 at John Lewis - with an extra £100 gift card for John Lewis members, which is a free signup you can do before buying the TV.

In terms of its gaming features, the A80J brings with it support for HDMI 2.1 output on half of the 4 HDMI ports (2x HDMI 2.1 and 2x HDMI 2.0), which provides 4K/120Hz output, meaning it'll be a handy TV to pair with your PS5, Xbox Series X or PC. Input lag is low too, with ALLM (auto low latency mode) and VRR (variable refresh rate) support.

PS5 owners will want to take a closer look at the A80J given the exclusive features afforded with this specific set such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping, whic optimises the HDR performance on-screen, and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which detects the genre of content you're viewing and adjusts the panel automatically so you can get the best experience possible.

Of course, the A80J also benefits from its LG OLED panel, which provides gorgeous colour reproduction, near-instant pixel response times, perfect blacks and therefore excellent contrast too. These qualities help to make day to day viewing, as well as gaming, an absolute pleasure. To boot, the motion handling of the A80J is excellent, beating out even LG's own OLED models.

There's also the point that with a 4K resolution, images on the A80J are crisp and detailed, and combined with this, its HDR performance allows the OLED panel to shine, with inky blacks and vibrant colours. In terms of HDR standards, the A80J supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, as well as HLG, which ensures you're well covered for a wide range of HDR content.

All in all, the X80J and a £100 John Lewis gift card for £999 is a solid deal, not only for those who want to take advantage of the intriguing Auto features on display, but also its brilliant motion handling and excellent OLED panel that should provide a great all-round experience.