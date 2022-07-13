Save over a third on this WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD on Prime Day

Solid state drives (SSDs) have fallen in price significantly over the years, making them an ideal place to save not just your OS, but your files, games and applications. Previously, the cheapest options were SATA models that used a 2.5-inch form factor, but now NVMe drives that connect directly to the motherboard are the way to go, offering significantly faster speeds at around the same price.

Western Digital's Blue SN570 is one of the best budget NVMe drives, and today a massive 2TB model is heavily discounted at Amazon for Prime Day. It's been reduced to £121, a £70 reduction from its UK RRP and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for a drive of this specification.

Western Digital's Blue line sits below their premium Black range of products. However, this is still a very fast NVMe Gen 3 drive, with read speeds up to 3500MB/s and write speeds of up to 3300MB/s. And the 2TB capacity is plenty for Windows, large files and even the biggest games, such as Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption 2.

This drive has previously been featured as Digital Foundry's best cheap NVMe SSD and you can see why, thanks to Western Digital opting for TLC memory instead of the cheaper QLC stuff.

Our US readers can save big too. The 1TB version of the Blue SN570 is currently over 20 percent off, and it's available for $84.99.

A perk of this purchase is a month's free membership of Adobe's Creative Cloud service, which includes applications such as Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere, for all your creative photo and video editing needs.

