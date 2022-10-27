Save £400 on this lesser-spotted 38-inch Alienware ultrawide monitor

38-inch ultrawide gaming monitors offer considerably more screen real estate (and physical presence) than their more common 34-inch counterparts, but very few models exist - so when we spotted a £400 discount on the Alienware AW3821DW with code HUKDAW3821DW, we knew a deals post was in order.

This monitor has a 3840x1600 resolution - essentially a shorter version of 4K - plus a 165Hz refresh rate, G-Sync Ultimate support and DisplayHDR 600 certification for impactful HDR. Interestingly for a curved monitor, it actually uses a Nano IPS screen, a perfect all-around panel that offers great motion handling, wide viewing angles and accurate colours. All in all, it's an impressive spec list, which makes the discounted £899 pricing almost reasonable.

Dell's quoted colour space coverage of 100 percent sRGB and 95 percent DCI-P3, along with the aforementioned colour accuracy, means that you could use this monitor for productivity and colour-sensitive content creation as well as gaming.

Alienware's monitors have also traditionally been trailblazers in terms of their design, and the AW3821DW is no different. There's the brand's signature modern looks combined with a great stand that allows for tilt, swivel and height, and RGB lighting around the back can help to illuminate your wall if you want.

£899 may be able to buy you a solid 4K HDMI 2.1 monitor or TV to use with your PC or console, but if you want a larger screen ultrawide monitor that packs in some good looks, a great display, and a whole more besides, the AW3821DW for £899 with the right code is an absolute steal.