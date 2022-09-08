One of DF's favourite ultralight gaming mice is 34% off at Amazon right now

Deals alert! One of Digital Foundry's favourite ultralight gaming mice, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless is down to £58.99 on Amazon, offering a 34 percent discount on its usual £89.99 list price.

For that, you're getting a mouse that weighs just 62g, making it quite the nimble customer for gaming, as well as offering a safe shape that should also be rather comfortable. Its design should look familar to anyone who's used a Glorious Model O, or Razer Viper for instance, given its wider back, which makes it a great choice for claw or fingertip grippers with medium to large hand sizes. This is also a well-made rodent, with no noticeable creaking or unwanted frame movement when gripped tightly - even if it's super light, it doesn't mean it's cheaply finished.

Inside, the Pulsefire Haste Wireless packs in a 16,000 DPI sensor, which should offer oodles of sensitivity for gaming, especially in FPS titles where being first to the punch is integral. To be specific, the optical sensor here is a modern and reliable PixArt 3335 design. The TTC Golden switches utilised in the mouse buttons are something that HyperX makes a lot about, and truth be told, we thought they felt excellent with a tactile, light, and responsive keypress.

As a wireless mouse, the Pulsefire Haste Wireless' battery life is also important, and with no RGB on offer, it's longer than other similarly priced mice. HyperX rates its light candidate to last for up to 100 hours before you'll need to plug it in, offering you the chance to go for a matter of weeks, as opposed to days in the case of other mice.

£58.99 for a wireless gaming mouse is quite reasonable, and not least for one that's this powerful, comfortable and offers some marvellous battery life. The fact it's also a Digital Foundry favourite just helps to sweeten the deal even more.