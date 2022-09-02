Nab this fantastic ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop for £450 off

It's the final day of Amazon's End Of Summer Sale, and alongside the Sennheiser HD 599 deal we posted last week, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop deal is the best one we've spotted. Right now you can pick up this compact 14-inch gaming laptop for £1150, saving £450 (28 percent) on the G14's list price. That's an awesome deal on a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5900HS processor, 1440p 120Hz display and a Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

The headline inclusion of this particular G14 is that it comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, which, with its eight cores and 16 threads, is a multi-tasking powerhouse. It's a chip that can handle gaming or the demands of video production and other content creation tasks. AMD has been going from strength to strength with their mobile processors, and as well as offering good performance the Ryzen 5000 series also delivers excellent battery life. This high-end CPU is backed with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

The Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU here isn't a top-of-the-line model, but as this is a current-gen graphics card you do get surprisingly good performance in a range of titles. Esports games like Counter-Strike, World of Tanks and Apex Legends all run well enough to take advantage of the 2560x1440 120Hz screen, while AAA games like Metro Exodus or Doom Eternal will hit 60fps at 1080p high settings, or at 1440p with some settings tweaks.

Talking about the display, the G14 utilises a 14-inch 1440p display which is a cut above the more standard 1080p panels that you typically see on laptops this price, without the extreme hardware needed for higher resolutions. The IPS screen offers accurate colours and wide viewing angles, and works well for movies or content creation. Of course, the 120Hz refresh rate provides extra fluidity and responsiveness, whether you're in Windows or gaming.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QE looks to be a marvellous laptop for gaming and content creation, especially with that powerful Ryzen 9 5900HS procesor inside, and a 1440p 120Hz display should also keep images detailed and smooth. £1150 is the best price we've ever seen on this spec and the laptop comes highly recommended, so do take a look at the deal and see what you think!