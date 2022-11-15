Nab this excellent Dell 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor for 10% off with a code

Ultrawide gaming monitors are getting increasingly affordable, with today's example being the excellent Dell S3422DWG. This 34-inch 3440x1440 144Hz monitor is going for just £351 with code CMALLMON10, giving you an extra 10 percent off the current sale price.

For the kind of specs on offer, the S3422DWG is a solid ultrawide panel for the price. There's the tried and tested combo of a 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate to offer good levels of detail and smooth motion, while the curved VA panel ensures excellent contrast and great colours. VA panels aren't typically known for their motion handling, but a 2ms (GtG) response time is actually quite reasonable and ensures that you aren't sacrificing too much by choosing the contrast of a VA over the response times of a TN or IPS panel.

The S3422DWG also comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so if you've got an AMD GPU then you'll be able to take advantage of a stutter and tear-free gaming - and Nvidia owners can get the same by enabling G-Sync Compatible mode in the Nvidia Control Panel. Dell also lists support for DisplayHDR400 for the S3422DWG, but this is the baseline for HDR support, and the panel here may not be able to get bright enough to take advantage of the true vividity of HDR.

It must also be said that Dell's ultrawide candidate also provides a good selection of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 output, as well as a handful of USB A 3.2 Gen1 ports, forh both downstream and upstream use. To boot, this is also a striking looking monitor with a sleek black frame, and a stand with great levels of adjustability, including height adjustment and tilt, too.

If you're wanting a cheaper-than-usual ultrawide monitor that's going to be a hoot for more immersive gameplay, especially with an excellent spec sheet, this Dell S3422DWG should be a rather handy choice, not least with that useful price cut.