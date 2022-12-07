Nab this PS5-compatible Seagate 1TB SSD (with heatsink!) for under £110

If you missed the boat for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to grab a speedy SSD to chuck in your PS5 for more storage, well, all is not lost, given this stonker of a deal on the Seagate Firecuda 530, complete with heatsink, from Amazon. Right now you can pick it up for £109, which is £10 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and the lowest price we've ever seen for it.

The fact is, with read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6000MB/s respectively, this is one of the fastest drives available for PS5. Its random speeds, a better indicator of OS and game load time performance, are also incredible - 800K IOPS for reads and 1000K IOPS for writes. This puts it amongst the fastest SSDs ever produced, and make it an incredible performer at basically any task from content creation to gaming.

The 1TB size makes a lot of sense too, as you get exactly 2.5 times as much game storage space on your PS5. (You wouldn't think it would be as much as that, but the console's 825GB SSD has only 667GB of available space for you to install your games... so adding a 1TB SSD brings your total to 1667GB between the two drives, and 667GB times 2.5 is 1667GB, quick maths.)

What's especially handy for PS5 owners is that this Seagate drive comes with a heatsink, so you've no need to spend an extra tenner on an aftermarket once. What's more, this is also a Mandalorian-themed heatsink on, with a design that mimics the Beskar Ingot from the series. That's very cool, if I do say so myself, and another reminder that I should watch The Mandalorian...

In addition, there's nothng stopping you from using this drive in a PC, as long as you've got a PCIe 4.0 compatible motherboard, which includes pretty much everything made in the last three years - including AMD B550/X570 boards and Intel Z590/B650 boards and their successors. You can search online with the name of your motherboard and "PCIe 4.0" to find out for sure.

Whichever type of game-playing device you put it in though, this Seagate Firecuda 530 at £109 is a jolly good deal, and well-recommended from us at Digital Foundry.