Nab the fastest gaming SSD at a new low price in the Prime Early Access sale

If you were around for the first day of the Prime Early Access sale yesterday, you'll recall there were some storming deals on speedy solid state storage; specifically, I wrote about a pair of marvellous ones on the WD Black SN850 and Crucial P5 Plus.

Well, if you didn't bite on either of those, then you may well have been holding out for this marvellous deal on the successor to Western Digital's excellent SN850, the SN850X. This newer iteration is available from Amazon for £103 for the 1TB model. This represents a 35 percent discount on the drive's £158 list price, or in other words, an insane deal on one of the best PS5 SSDs out there, or one of the best gaming SSDs in a more general sense, too.

Its read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s make this the fastest SSD available at the moment in terms of sequential speeds, and reaffirm WD's place at the top of the tree for SSDs. Such speeds are possible thanks to the fact this is a PCIe 4.0-capable drive with fast NAND and a controller to match, which also means alongside those crazy speeds, it conforms to Sony's particularly stringent requirements for PS5 SSDs.

Much like with the standard SN850, where this new -X variant really shines is with its quoted IOPS figure of over a million, which is what's going to make games load rather fast indeed, as well as the crazy read and write speeds. The 1TB variant on sale here may not come with a heatsink, but you can grab one to go with it for £8, meaning you'll be able to use it with a PS5 and PC with ease; using it with a PC is possible as long as you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard - to save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last three to four years should be totally okay.

If you want to take your storage game to the next level, this SN850X deal from Amazon is a hard one to miss, especially given it's literally the fastest SSD out there right now.