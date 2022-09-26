Nab Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller for £39.99 from Amazon today

If you've been hunting around for a new Xbox controller, good news: Amazon has knocked 27 percent off the Xbox Series controller in black or white, meaning you can now pick up either for £40 instead of the usual £55. If you'd prefer a coloured version, then extra good news: eye-catching lime, red and blue colourways are all available for £4 extra.

This makes it a great time to pick up a second controller for your Xbox - and if you don't have one for PC gaming, the Xbox Wireless Controller is also our pick for the best PC gamepad too.

Update (12:30PM): The lime and white colourways have sold out at their reduced prices, but black, red and blue controllers remain available!

These controllers work out of the box on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles via 2.4GHz wireless, and work on PC via Bluetooth or USB connections. (For lower-latency 2.4GHz wireless on PC, you can find an official wireless adapter for £22 or a non-branded model for £19.)

Microsoft's official Xbox Series era controller offers the same familiar offset layout as prior Xbox controllers, with a pair of diagonally opposing analogue sticks, four main buttons, a D-Pad, shoulder buttons and triggers. The large frame is comfortable to use for long periods, with textured grips on the the handles and triggers and an improved d-pad that surpasses what was available on the Xbox One era models.

This controller runs on AA batteries by default, so we recommend picking up some Eneloop Pro AA rechargeables to minimise your ecological footprint - or Microsoft's Play and Charge kit which adds a rechargeable battery that can be topped up with a USB cable; third-party alternatives are also available. The benefit of the AAs is that it takes just a few seconds to swap in fully charged batteries, but it's good that if you prefer PS-style USB charging you have that as an option as well.

Regardless of which colour controller you go for and how you charge it, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a great option with a comfortable shape, familiar layout and wonderful compatibility. The fact you can also get one in a few different colours is also a bonus if you want something a little more vibrant.