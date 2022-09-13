Nab a popular 60% mechanical keyboard for under £65 on Amazon right now

It would appear that deals on excellent 60 percent keyboards are becoming more common, and Amazon has a stonker of a deal going on the Anne Pro 2 from Epomaker at the moment.

The keeb has been knocked down to very near its lowest price yet, with it running you £63.99 at the moment, providing a 20 percent discount on the £79.99 list price, and for it, you're getting a rather capable keyboard, it must be said.

This specific model features light and snappy Gateron Red switches. These should be handy for both typing amd gaming alike, especially if you're after a particularly easy and smooth keypress without the tactile bump or audible click of Brown and Blue Cherry MX-style switches. While the switches aren't hot-swappable here, you can at least change the keycaps down the line thanks to the board's standard layout. The keycaps that come with the Anne Pro 2 are actually quite high quality already, and are made from double-shot PBT.

The Anne Pro 2 offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, which means you can pair it conveniently to a wide range of devices. To this end, Epomaker says it works with up to four devices at once, and its 1900mAh battery should allow for up to 60 days of use with RGB disabled; with RGB on you'll probably need to recharge each week or so.

As a 60 percent keyboard, this Anne Pro 2 offers a compact layout with the bare essentials when it comes to keys. There isn't a number pad, arrow keys, the nav cluster or a function row; it's just the standard alphanumeric set and a number row. For space savers, there isn't a better layout, unless you want to go for a rather more radical 40 percent design.

The Anne Pro 2, for this price, is a steal of a deal for those wanting a capable 60 percent keyboard that's wireless, well-built, and uses snappy Red switches that should be a handy all rounder, and at £63.99, you'll be hard pressed to find a better small form factor keyboard.