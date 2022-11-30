Two of Crucial's best NVMe SSDs are heavily discounted at Amazon UK

Crucial makes a wide range of SSDs for a whole load of different purposes, and it would just so happen that Amazon has knocked down the price of two of the brand's most popular SSDs. The P3 is a great value NVMe SSD, with a 2TB size down to £105, while the faster P5 Plus is suitable for PC or PS5 and costs just £92.51 for 1TB.

The P5 Plus is ideal for PC or PS5, with maximum read and write speeds of 6600MB/s and 5000MB/s respectively. Moreover, its random read and writes of 630K/700K IOPS are strong, translating into short game load times and boot times, and the 1TB capacity is enough to provide a meaningful amount of game storage with enough left over for an OS install if required. The P5 Plus is a PCIe 4.0 drive, so for PC use you'll need a motherboard that supports the standard - you can Google this, but almost all motherboards from the last three years (eg B550, X570, Z590, H570 or later) are suitable.

By contrast, the P3 is more designed as a cost-effective drive to add in to speed up your PC, given its read and write speeds fall short of Sony's requirements for PS5s. This drive is rated with speeds of up to 3500MB/s, which is still going to be plenty fast enough to add into a PC. What's more, as a PCIe 3.0 drive, you won't have to worry as much about motherboard compatibility. 2TB of storage also adds even more capacity to your computer in one fell swoop, and it's going to be easier to install and a hell of a lot faster than any SATA SSDs you may well have considered before.

Both of these Crucial drives will make for excellent choices, whether you want an all-out gaming behemoth to use for your PS5 or big gaming rig, or you're wanting more of a rugged, utilitarian drive to simply add some faster storage to your system.