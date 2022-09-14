Grab this fantastic MSI Stealth 15 laptop from Box for £500 off

Gaming laptops don't always have to feature insane specs to be worth your while, and that's definitely the case with this MSI Stealth 15 deal from Box. It may only feature an Nvidia RTX 3060 inside, but it's the rest of the specs that should make the £1099.99 asking price (£500 off the list price, may I add) a bit more appealing.

This particular Stealth 15 is one of the first laptops to feature one of Intel's Core i7-1280P processor which features a total 14 cores and 20 threads, making it a standout performer for intense workloads such as creating content, and editing photos and videos. It looks to offer a handy performance boost over the previous generation of H-series 11th gen Intel chips and stand up well against the likes of the fifth gen Ryzen chip found in the Asus ROG Zephyriys G14 (a laptop I'd discussed a deal about a few weeks back). This processor should also be well up to the task of more basics workloads, as well as some gaming too.

The gaming you'll be able to do on this laptop may only be at 1080p, given the strength of the RTX 3060 6GB model GPU inside the Stealth 15, and also because the 15.6 inch display on offer here has a 1080p resolution. The panel here though does feature a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion, and the fact it's an IPS panel should also mean viewing angles are decent.

A 1TB M.2 SSD should offer you a decent quantity of storage for storing those important games and apps too, while 16GB of DDR4 RAM provides enough headroom to make those more intense tasks a breeze. As this is a laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel processor, if you can find some low profile laptop RAM, you can upgrade it to DDR5 as opposed to DDR4 to offer even speedier performance. In a more general sense, MSI says you can put in a maximun of 64GB of RAM inside if you wanted to.

This laptop also looks pretty good, truth be told, and a weight of 1.8kg means it isn't much heavier than other more standard 15.6 inch notebooks. Its keyboard also looks to offer decent travel, and is also RGB backlit, if you're into that sort of thing.

All in all, this MSI Stealth 15 looks to be a pretty good laptop for productivity and FHD gaming, especially with that 14-core 12th gen processor and RTX 3060 combo. For £500 off, it's a good deal too, and you're certainly getting a capable laptop for the price.