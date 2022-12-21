Grab this excellent WD Blue SN570 2TB SSD for just £103 from Ebuyer right now

WD's SN570 drive is one of the best value NVMe SSDs for gaming, and the current discount on the 2TB size to £103 underscores just how affordable these high-spec drives have become over the past few years. If you want to add a ton of game, media or OS storage space to your PC, this is a great pickup at a very reasonable price.

The price works out to around 10p per gigabyte, which is a solid value for a mid-range NVMe drive. Its respective read and write speeds of 3500MB/s and 3300MB/s are respectable, while its random IOPS figures of 600K IOPS for both reads and writes allow it to load games faster than older SATA and even many NVMe-based drives.

On the point of installing stuff, 2TB provides a ton of space, and as this is a PCIe 3.0 drive rather than the newer 4.0 spec, you can install it almost any modern PC and enjoy its full speeds. If you'd prefer a faster 4.0 drive, there's also a deal on the WD 770, which is £120 for the same 2TB size - probably worth considering if you have a compatible system and can make use of the faster speeds; this alternative would also technically work in a PS5 despite falling slightly behind Sony's recommended spec. (If you are interested in potentially using it in a PS5 though, check out our best PS5 SSDs article for more info.)

Nonetheless though, the original SN570 deal is a solid one whichever way you slice it, even if you just want to add even more space to an existing system.