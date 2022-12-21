Grab this excellent WD Blue SN570 2TB SSD for just £103 from Ebuyer right now

Grab this excellent WD Blue SN570 2TB SSD for just £103 from Ebuyer right nowA DF favourite, no less.
WD's SN570 drive is one of the best value NVMe SSDs for gaming, and the current discount on the 2TB size to £103 underscores just how affordable these high-spec drives have become over the past few years. If you want to add a ton of game, media or OS storage space to your PC, this is a great pickup at a very reasonable price.
The price works out to around 10p per gigabyte, which is a solid value for a mid-range NVMe drive. Its respective read and write speeds of 3500MB/s and 3300MB/s are respectable, while its random IOPS figures of 600K IOPS for both reads and writes allow it to load games faster than older SATA and even many NVMe-based drives.
On the point of installing stuff, 2TB provides a ton of space, and as this is a PCIe 3.0 drive rather than the newer 4.0 spec, you can install it almost any modern PC and enjoy its full speeds. If you'd prefer a faster 4.0 drive, there's also a deal on the WD 770, which is £120 for the same 2TB size - probably worth considering if you have a compatible system and can make use of the faster speeds; this alternative would also technically work in a PS5 despite falling slightly behind Sony's recommended spec. (If you are interested in potentially using it in a PS5 though, check out our best PS5 SSDs article for more info.)
Nonetheless though, the original SN570 deal is a solid one whichever way you slice it, even if you just want to add even more space to an existing system.