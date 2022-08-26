Get the Logitech G502 Hero, the most popular gaming mouse, for £24

After one of the most popular and best gaming mice of the last few years? Logitech's legendary G502 Hero is on sale for a historic low price. Use code BANKHOLIPLAY at checkout to take 30 percent off the G502 Hero, dropping its price from £35 to a ludicrously good value £24. For context, this mouse is still selling for £80 from Logitech direct - and was retailing for £40 on Amazon as recently as two days ago.

The G502 is one of the best-selling gaming mice of all time, and it's for good reason, too. The broad ergonomic shape feels comfortable for hours on end, there are 11 programmable buttons and the dual-mode scroll wheel remains unique, changing between a no-friction glide and a properly chunky tactile steps at the push of a button.

The G502 Hero is also heavier than many mice on the market today, and even features additional weights if you prefer a weightier mouse. The G502 Hero is the latest version of the mouse to debut, alongside the more expensive Lightspeed version, and comes with the titular Hero sensor. It's one of the best optical mouse sensors on the market, and is rated up to 25600 DPI in case you like your mouse to move very fast indeed.

For fans of it, there is a smattering of RGB present, with a couple of zones, namely the Logitech G logo and three lines on the left hand side of the G502 Hero's chassis. The lighting is bright and vibrant, and not so overbearing it'll distract you from your game. If you want to, it's also configurable with Logitech's excellent G Hub software that allows you to program your own lighting effects, as well as choose from a variety of presets.

From a personal perspective, this deal from Currys on Logitech's G502 Hero is arguably one of the best you're likely to see this side of Black Friday.