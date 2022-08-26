Grab the 48-inch LG C2 OLED for £999 - or the 77-inch LG A1 for £1499!

Last week, I wrote about a marvellous deal from Currys on one of the best 4K TVs for gaming, LG's 42-inch C2 OLED, for £999. Now though, it looks as if Box has set out to outdo Currys by offering the C2 OLED in a larger 48-inch size for the exact same price: £999. That's £200 below its UK RRP, and a great choice for anyone that wants the latest (and brightest) OLED Evo panels and all of the gaming features in a size that suits both desktop and more traditional in-the-sitting-room use.

However, there are also options if your focus is more on films and 60Hz gaming - the slightly older LG A1 OLED is down to £1499 for a titantic 77-inch model, a £1600 discount on its nearly three grand asking price.

Here's why we rate each model.

The 48-inch LG C2 OLED: one of our top 4K TV recommendations

In taking the slightly more affordable option first, the 48-inch C2 OLED offers the same fundamentals as its smaller brother, with the powers of the uprated OLED Evo panel previously found on LG's older G1 series of OLEDs. This particular panel is significantly brighter - RTings measured 422 versus 302 nits in 'real scene brightness' for the C2 against last year's C1. Brightness is one of the few areas where OLEDs fall down against other panel types, such as QLED, Mini LED and now QD-OLED. Nonetheless, you won't find better contrast than with an OLED, across everything from inky blacks to vivid colours, which will offer an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Moreover, the C2 has a full complement of gaming features, including HDMI 2.1 output across all four outputs to allow for 4K output at 120Hz. There's also all flavours of VRR on board, including HDMI VRR and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate any screen tearing or juddering.

This is why the LG C2 is one of our top 4K TV recommendations, alongside last year's C1 which has some unique features, like Black Frame Insertion at 120Hz.

The 77-inch LG A1 OLED: a better choice for film buffs

Turning our attention to the A1, it offers the standard LG OLED panel, which is still one of the best money can buy, with the same excellent contrast and punchy colours you typically get from this panel type, as well as offering the benefit of a massive screen size that can provide an immersive experience even in very large rooms.

The A1 series is LG's 'cheapest' OLED option, if you class £1499 as cheap for a 77-inch TV, and therefore must be limited in some way. In this instance, the A1 series lacks the gaming features that the C-series of LG OLEDs have, so there's no HDMI VRR or support for HDMI 2.1 output. You can still game on the A1, but you're limited to 60Hz. Depending on the types of games you play, this might make the A1 a dealbreaker, or could be something that you couldn't care less about - so it's worth considering it carefully.

If you're in the market for an OLED TV but you've been waiting for a great deal on one, either of these options could be perfect for you - and you will be paying significantly less for either model than when it was new. We may see even lower prices towards Black Friday, but that's still quite a few months away - and there's no guarantee that older models like the A1 may still be available.

Follow us on Twitter @dealsfoundry for more deals as we find them!