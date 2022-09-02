Grab our top 60% mechanical keyboard pick for 43% off today

It seems that deals on Razer's tiniest products are in full swing on Amazon right now. First up it was their Orochi V2 mouse, and now it's their Huntsman Mini, which is actually our top 60% pick for the best mechanical keyboard you can buy right now.

Amazon currently has it listed for £67.99, offering a 43 percent reduction on its £119.99 list price, and for it, you're getting something rather special.

It was rare to see maninstream 'board manufacturers even delve into smaller layouts like the nifty sixty, but Razer gave it a fair go and offer the convenience and aesthetic of a smaller key layout all wrapped up in the brand's sleek styling. Going for a 60 percent size gives you just the keys you need for gaming, with everything else accessible via a function layer. This has huge ergonomic benefits - your mouse can be in line with your arm rather than stretched out wide - and of course it looks clean as well, whether you choose the white or black model. The fact the cable is also detchable is also both convenient and clever for allowing users to install their own.

Inside, it packs in Razer's usual optical switches. To be specific, the one in the deal uses Razer's purple clicky ones. These offer the powers of a higher 1.5mm actuation point for snappier inputs, as well as a 45g actuation force, giving you the powers of both audible feedback associated with more tactile switches, as well as the lighter force usually found in light, linear options. Being optical, these switches are also said to be faster than their more traditional counterparts - every little helps I suppose.

Based on my testing, the clicky switches offer excellent performance, with a consistent and responsive keypress, as well as minimal key wobble, which is especially welcome. This Huntsman Mini also brings with it some especially high quality PBT keycaps with backlit legends, which are generally more durable than their cheaper feeling ABS counterparts, and also won't succumb to the shine that those ABS caps often do after heavy usage.

The Huntsman Mini also comes with Razer's vibrant Chroma lighting, as well as the brand's Synapse software, which provides the chance for you to customise and configure the board's lighting with intricate custom effects, as well as a shedload of presets, and also allows you to remap keys and program macros with ease.

Overall, this is an awesome small form factor keyboard which is why we've recommended it since its release in 2020 - and it's great to see it at a significantly more affordable price point thanks to this £68 deal. Check out some reviews yourself, and pick this up if you're interested!