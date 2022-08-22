Grab a powerful Ryzen 6000 Asus gaming laptop for £400 off today

Laptops with AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 processors are incredibly powerful for gaming and content creation (if hard to find), so we were pleasantly surprised to see a deal on an Asus Ryzen 6000 laptop at Amazon today. The TUF A15 has been reduced to £1099.99, £400 off its list price - a solid 27 percent reduction for the percentage fans out there!

Let's get straight to the headline feature with this particular A15 model - its AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. As an eight-core, sixteen-thread option, it should be well up to the task of offering some beefy performance for both intense gaming and productivity workloads like photo or video editing. When it cames to both pursuits, you'll be aided by the inclusion of a laptop RTX 3060 graphics card, which should offer excellent performance at the laptop's native 1440p resolution. The high-end 15.6-inch screen also supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, so you'll be well covered even in fast and competitive esports titles.

There's also a 1TB NVMe SSD inside to give you enough space to load up on video games, as well as a slew of important apps and documents for your perusal.

Oh, and given that Ryzen 6000 series processor, this Asus A15 laptop is also able to take advantage of the latest RAM standard in the form of DDR5 - there's a total of 16GB here that can run at 4800MHz and should offer better-than-DDR4 performance in CPU-limited games.

For this price, the Asus TUF A15 is an absolute steal, especially if you've been after the powers of Ryzen 6000 at more of an affordable price, and in a more general sense, for a laptop this spec, £1100 or so is a marvellous deal.