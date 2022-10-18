Get £650 off the amazing Asus ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ at Amazon today

Yesterday, the main focus of my daily deals piece was a stormer on the Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV which was available for £1,300 off at Box, and today's sees a continuation of deals on larger screens with this excellent option on the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ - this 48 inch OLED gaming monitor is available to grab from Amazon for £849, or in other words, 43 per cent off its £1,499 list price.

For that price, you're first and foremost getting a powerful OLED panel (intriguingly, it's the same one as put into LGs excellent OLED TVs) which should provide some marvellous contrast, complete with OLED-signature inky blacks and marvellous colour reproduction which should combine to offer a vivid and true to life viewing experience that makes games a joy to play, as well as also allowing for a sterling HDR performance, too.

In addition to the brilliant contrast afforded by an OLED panel, the fact also remains the PG48UQ is a big monitor...no, I mean, it's really big.. A 48 inch screen size is more akin to any of the best gaming TVs more so than a monitor, and should therefore be ideal for a more cinematic gaming experience. Just note, given its massive size, you will need a large amount of space in order to house it, but if you have, it's well worth your consideration.

As well as offering a large OLED panel, the PG48UQ is, at heart, a capable 4K gaming monitor that comes with an overclocked 138Hz refresh rate for smooth output, as well as being G-Sync compatible for a stutter and tear-free gaming experience. Its 0.1ms pixel response time (GtG) is also one of the lowest I've seen on a monitor, meaning things should also be rather responsive. I should also say that this is an HDMI 2.1 capable panel, so you'll be able to take advantage of 4K/120Hz output on both PCs and next-gen consoles, too. You can, of course, also use the PG48UQ for work purposes too, and to that end, the quoted Delta E figuree of less than 2, and 98& DCI-P3 colour space coverage also means it's up to the task of more colour sensitive workloads, such as photo and video editing, as well as gaming.

The only issue I see with the PG48UQ is the fact its OLED panel may not get as bright as QLED, QD-OLED or Mini LED competitors, so if you're going to be using this Asus monitor in a room that's especially brightly lit, you may want to look elsewhere. Apart from that, it looks to be quite the beast of a monitor and with such a discount making it cheaper than comparably priced OLED TVs, it may just be worth a pickup.