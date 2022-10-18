If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get £650 off the amazing Asus ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ at Amazon today

Putting it on the big screen.
Reece Bithrey
Deals by Reece Bithrey
Published on

Yesterday, the main focus of my daily deals piece was a stormer on the Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV which was available for £1,300 off at Box, and today's sees a continuation of deals on larger screens with this excellent option on the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ - this 48 inch OLED gaming monitor is available to grab from Amazon for £849, or in other words, 43 per cent off its £1,499 list price.

For that price, you're first and foremost getting a powerful OLED panel (intriguingly, it's the same one as put into LGs excellent OLED TVs) which should provide some marvellous contrast, complete with OLED-signature inky blacks and marvellous colour reproduction which should combine to offer a vivid and true to life viewing experience that makes games a joy to play, as well as also allowing for a sterling HDR performance, too.

In addition to the brilliant contrast afforded by an OLED panel, the fact also remains the PG48UQ is a big monitor...no, I mean, it's really big.. A 48 inch screen size is more akin to any of the best gaming TVs more so than a monitor, and should therefore be ideal for a more cinematic gaming experience. Just note, given its massive size, you will need a large amount of space in order to house it, but if you have, it's well worth your consideration.

As well as offering a large OLED panel, the PG48UQ is, at heart, a capable 4K gaming monitor that comes with an overclocked 138Hz refresh rate for smooth output, as well as being G-Sync compatible for a stutter and tear-free gaming experience. Its 0.1ms pixel response time (GtG) is also one of the lowest I've seen on a monitor, meaning things should also be rather responsive. I should also say that this is an HDMI 2.1 capable panel, so you'll be able to take advantage of 4K/120Hz output on both PCs and next-gen consoles, too. You can, of course, also use the PG48UQ for work purposes too, and to that end, the quoted Delta E figuree of less than 2, and 98& DCI-P3 colour space coverage also means it's up to the task of more colour sensitive workloads, such as photo and video editing, as well as gaming.

The only issue I see with the PG48UQ is the fact its OLED panel may not get as bright as QLED, QD-OLED or Mini LED competitors, so if you're going to be using this Asus monitor in a room that's especially brightly lit, you may want to look elsewhere. Apart from that, it looks to be quite the beast of a monitor and with such a discount making it cheaper than comparably priced OLED TVs, it may just be worth a pickup.

