Data hoarders of the world unite: grab a Seagate Exos 18TB HDD for less than £290

Did you know they make 18TB hard drives now? These are the ultimate solution for data storage woes, allowing you to back up and/or install all the things. And today, this Seagate Exos X18 is down to £287 at Amazon, a small reduction from the £299 list price but still some insane value for money for an enterprise-grade drive of this size.

The fact of the matter is that 18TB is a truly ridiculous amount of storage for one person to have, or need, for personal usage. All of my main PC's storage, games and backed up media would cover about a quarter of the storage on offer here, maybe a third at a push with everything I've got. Dividing the storage up into per-terabyte pricing reveals how solid this deal is - it works out to just shy of £16 per TB, which is even better value than on the 14TB WD Gold HDD that was available from Ebuyer a couple of weeks ago.

This is more of an enterprise-grade drive as we mentioned earlier too, being designed to work 24/7 in servers or mainframe systems with large commercial applications where they'll be more than one of these drives, but can still be installed in a personal system or in a NAS too. The fact this is a drive designed for enterprise storage solutions means it's going to be an especially reliable one too. Seagate quotes it to have an MTBF (mean time between failures) rate of 2.5 million hours, which works out to just over 285 years, if you want any further indication; in essence, it isn't likely to go wrong.

It's a model that's garnered good reviews too, such as that from the folks over at StorageReview, who rate the slightly smaller 16TB model as being one to provide excellent random performance and lower latency compared to other HDDs - and it would make sense for this to carry over to its even bigger brother. As a result, while it may not be as speedy as any of the best SSDs for gaming, this is a drive that should be able to give you quick access to a shedload of files.

That's kind of it really - the Seagate Exos X18 - a massive hard drive from Amazon for a solid price per TB - perfect for mega data hoarders, or those wanting to build their own servers from home.