The best Prime Day SSD deals 2022

The best Prime Day SSD deals 2022Top offers on the fastest PC and PS5 storage upgrades.
Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday, Prime Day 2022, has begun and will continue until July 13th. This is one of the best times of the year to buy new storage for your PC or PS5, so we've rounded up the biggest discounts on the SSDs and hard drives that we've tested and can recommend.
These deals include many of the big names - Samsung, WD and Kingston - but also some brands that you may not be familiar with that still offer reliable performance, like XPG, PNY or Sabrent. For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for our latest recommendations and more information on each option.
With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!
Prime Day SSD deals
UK deals
WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)
Only a slight discount, but for an already inexpensive SSDs and one of our picks for best SSDs for gaming.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £83 (was £91)
There are larger discounts on the larger sizes, but this SSD starts cheap - and it'll work with PS5, too.
Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)
One of the fastest SSDs around at a great price.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)
A great SSD, one of the best for PS5, and decent discount.
WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - £178 (was £501)
The first official PS5 SSD, including the heatsink Sony recommends - in a capacious 2TB.
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £105 (was £258)
The first official PS5 SSD, including the heatsink Sony recommends - in a more affordable 1TB.
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB - £151 (was £232)
One of the best PCIe 3.0 SSDs, so a good option if your PC doesn't support the faster standard.
WD Black SN850 1TB - £90 (was £154)
The same drive as the SN850 + heatsink, but no heatsink. Get this for PC if your motherboard includes integrated heatspreaders already.
Crucial MX500 2TB - £132 (was £191)
Our top SATA SSD recommendation, offering reliable performance with DRAM.
WD Black SN850 500GB - £60 (was £130)
A smaller SN850, a little cramped but incredibly fast.
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD 500GB - £65 (was £105)
A 2000MB/s portable SSD in two sizes; this is the smaller.
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD 1TB - £106 (was £173)
A 2000MB/s portable SSD in two sizes; this is the larger.
US deals
WD Black SN850 1TB - $139 (was $230)
The WD SN850 is one of most popular and power SSDs for PCs and PS5.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $140 (was $210)
Samsung's 980 Pro kicked off the 'second-gen' of PCIe 4.0 drives, capable of 6600MB/s reads.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $90 (was $115)
A small discount on a performant PCIe 4.0 SSD compatible with PC and PS5.
Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)
The size we recommend for most users, plus higher write speeds.
Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB - $269 (was $425)
A larger drive ideal for an ultimate PC or PS5 upgrade.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB - $125 (was $230)
Another strong option for PC or PS5 that's often a better value proposition.
Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 2TB - $250 (was $290)
A fast portable SSD, capable of 1000MB/s read and write speeds.
Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB - $85 (was $105)
The same as above, but in a smaller and more affordable 500GB size.
Prime Day hard drive deals
UK deals
Seagate Desktop, 8 TB, External Hard Drive HDD - £110 (was £235)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate.
WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £205 (was £407)
A whopping 16TB of space for storing games or backing up files, at almost half price.
Seagate One Touch, Portable External Hard Drive, 2 TB - £45 (was £80)
Comparitively small, but still a lot of space at a great price.
US deals
None yet...
