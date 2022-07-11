The best early Prime Day SSD deals 2022

The best early Prime Day SSD deals 2022Top offers on the fastest PC and PS5 storage upgrades.
Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday, Prime Day 2022, is set to run from July 12th to 13th, so here are the best early Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals we've spotted to get the DF seal of approval.
These deals include many of the big names - Samsung, WD and Seagate - but also some brands that you may not be familiar with that still offer reliable performance, like XPG, PNY or Sabrent. For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs.
With that proviso out of the way, let's move directly to the (early) deals!
Early Prime Day SSD deals
UK deals
WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)
Only a slight discount, but for an already inexpensive SSDs and one of our picks for best SSDs for gaming.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £83 (was £91)
There are larger discounts on the larger sizes, but this SSD starts cheap - and it'll work with PS5, too.
Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)
One of the fastest SSDs around at a great price.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)
A great SSD, one of the best for PS5, and decent discount.
US deals
WD Black SN850 1TB - $139 (was $230)
The WD SN850 is one of most popular and power SSDs for PCs and PS5.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $140 (was $210)
Samsung's 980 Pro kicked off the 'second-gen' of PCIe 4.0 drives, capable of 6600MB/s reads.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $90 (was $115)
A small discount on a performant PCIe 4.0 SSD compatible with PC and PS5.
Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)
The size we recommend for most users, plus higher write speeds.
Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB - $269 (was $425)
A larger drive ideal for an ultimate PC or PS5 upgrade.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB - $125 (was $230)
Another strong option for PC or PS5 that's often a better value proposition.
