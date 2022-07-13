Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC deals

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC dealsDF-approved deals on monitors, PC components and peripherals.
We've now entered the exhilirating second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022, so we've updated our collection of the best PC gaming deals. This mega-article contains our picks for PC components and peripherals, including monitors, graphics cards, SSDs and more.
You can also check out our separate recommendations and highlights from the best Prime Day 4K TV deals if you're looking to upgrade for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in!
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC peripheral deals
Let's begin with peripherals, the vehicle of PC gaming. This means basically anything that sits on your desk rather than in your computer, including monitors, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and mouse pads. Peripherals tend to see bigger gaps between their regular and sale prices, so expect plenty of respectable deals this time around. Take a look!
Prime Day monitor deals
The hottest monitors are based around LG's Fast IPS panels, offering a good mixture of image quality and motion clarity, while Samsung's VA panels are a strong alternative option with better contrast. Mini LED and OLED monitors are also becoming more widespread, so we'll be looking out for some good deals on these premium options.
UK deals
Huawei MateView GT 34 Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor 165Hz - £399 (was £449)
This ultra-wide monitor is tested and approved by DF, offering an excellent contrast VA panel and laudable build quality.
Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch Quad HD 144Hz - £170 (was £300)
This is the cheapest we've seen a big-brand 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor, after a 43% discount.
LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B - £280 (was £350)
This 27-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor is a top DF pick, thanks to its surprisingly excellent motion handling for an IPS panel.
LG UltraGear 27GL63T-B - £170 (was £250)
This is a cheaper alternative to the 27GL83A, with a lower 1080p resolution.
Samsung Odyssey G5 - £229 (was £300)
£229 is an excellent price for this 1440p 144Hz curved VA monitor.
Samung Odyssey G7 - £420 (was £550)
I use the 32-inch model of this monitor for competitive FPS, thanks to an excellent 240Hz refresh rate with the clarity of 1440p.
MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD 27" 1440p 144Hz monitor - £379 (was £500)
Another strong monitor in the 1440p 144Hz sweet spot, at a competitive price.
US deals
Acer Predator XB271HU - $290 (was $470)
A classic 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor that still gets use at my home, and at a fraction of its original price.
LG UltraGear LG 27GN950-B - $597 (was $800)
One of the best 4K 144Hz monitors, with DSC to allow 10-bit 4K 144Hz G-Sync over a single cable.
Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K 165Hz - $1100 (was $1300)
The Odyssey G7 Neo offers 4K 165Hz with super-bright HDR highlights, but it costs as much as a good TV.
Want more info on which monitor to choose? Check out our best gaming monitors article!
Prime Day headset deals
Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2022 models to debut a few months later.
UK deals
Logitech G432 - £25 (was £70)
A comfy Logitech headset, with 3.5mm for near-universal compatibility with consoles, PC and more.
Logitech G Pro X - £45 (was £110)
A high-end wired USB headset with two earpad materials, excellent balanced audio and a good mic.
Logitech G335 - £30 (was £60)
Logitech's new look wired headset, offering breathable fabric and a super lightweight design. So good.
HyperX Cloud II - £50 (was £75)
The legend returns. This headset is renowned for its comfy and durable design, balanced audio and good mic - plus 3.5mm and USB support.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless - £108 (was £150)
A more modern wireless interpretation that retains the stellar comfort and durability of the original wired model.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £99 (was £180)
An excellent high-end wired gaming headset...
SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC - £132 (was £250)
...but it goes to the next level once you add in this version with a DAC.
US deals
SteelSeries Arctis 1 - $23 (was $50)
An incredible deal on a surprisingly-good-sounding budget headset.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X - $159 (was $200)
An excellent high-end headset for Xbox with dongle-free wireless.
Logitech G733 - $130 (was $150)
A comfy, lightweight and nonetheless high-end headset for PC and PlayStation.
Logitech G Pro X - $112 (was $130)
Logitech's pro-gaming oriented headset, optimised for comfort and clarity.
EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 - $63 (was $80)
An incredibly robust wireless headset with insane 300 hour battery life.
EPOS Sennheiser Game One - $99 (was $250)
Another EPOS tank, but this time a great wired open-back option.
HyperX Cloud II - $58 (was $100)
The legend returns - this comfy wired USB+3.5mm headset is known for its durability.
Logitech G432 - $36 (was $80)
This is a great price for a comfortable and popular gaming headset that was high-end a few years back.
Prime Day mouse deals
There's been a surprising amount of innovation in gaming mice recently, as ultra-light models have come into vogue and manufacturers are really focusing on elements like safe shapes, high-end sensors and flexible 'shoelace' cables.
UK deals
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £29 (was £60)
A solid wireless mouse from Razer, with a similar shape to Logitech's popular G502 Hero Wireless.
Logitech G502 Hero - £30 (was £80)
The most popular mouse in the world, offering an infinite scroll wheel, 11 programmable buttons and a weighty design.
Logitech G403 Hero - £38 (was £60)
A more streamlined mouse with a safe shape.
SteelSeries Rival 3 - £17 (was £35)
SteelSeries' budget mouse impresses, with build quality and components far beyond its price bracket.
Logitech G203 Lightsync - £13 (was £35)
Logitech's budget mouse is a little less exciting, but still works well.
Logitech G Pro Wireless - £55 (was £130)
One of my all-time favourites, this premium wireless mouse kicked off the ultra-light trend and is great for right and left-handers alike.
Logitech MX Master 2s - £37 (was £90)
A solid mouse for work, thanks to a powerful scroll wheel and wide, comfy chassis.
Razer Basilisk V3 - £35 (was £70)
A more modern Basilisk, offering a similar shape and incredible RGB lighting in a wired form factor.
SteelSeries Rival 5 - £33 (was £60)
A cheaper and in some senses better Rival 600 replacement.
SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless - £27 (was £55)
A strong wireless mouse at a very low price.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx (2022) - £33 (was £60)
One of the best ultra-light mice, this one has a water-resistant coating to protect its innards.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless - £55 (was £100)
Another one of SteelSeries' latest mice, this time wireless and ultra-light - a perfect combo!
US deals
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $136 (was $160)
The ideal mouse for competitive FPS, thanks to its ultra-light design, bulletproof wireless and high-end components throughout.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $55 (was $130)
A comfortable mouse for casual or competitive gaming, with plenty of buttons and some nice RGB.
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed - $34 (was $60)
Razer's take on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, this wireless mouse is comfy with a great scroll wheel.
If none of these mice are quite doing it for you, why not look at our top gaming mouse recommendations? We also have a separate round-up for ultra-trendy, ultra-light mice too.
Prime Day keyboard deals
Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favourite games. This year's Prime Day sale brought some deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with most of our favourites making the list.
UK deals
US deals
Roccat Vulcan 120 - $88 (was $160)
Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro - $100 (was $160)
Finding the right keyboard for you can take time, so do have a look at our gaming keyboard and mechanical keyboard recommendations here for more inspiration!
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2022 PC component deals
OK, let's switch gears here to the real nuts and bolts of the operation: the internal components that make your PC tick, from spinning disk hard drives and SSDs to graphics cards, processors and RAM. We don't normally see massive price swings on components as we do peripherals, but there were still plenty of deals to be had for Prime Day 2022.
Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals
SSDs and hard drives, whether internal drives or portable units, are some of the most commonly discounted and best selling items whenever Amazon does a big sale. That's because most drives work across a wide range of desktop PCs, and as something of a commodity, prices can be discounted pretty heavily. That made Prime Day 2022 a great time to get more storage at a bargain price, including handy external drives for console game storage and super-fast internal NVMe SSDs for desktop PCs and laptops.
UK deals
WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)
Only a slight discount, but for an already inexpensive SSDs and one of our picks for best SSDs for gaming.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £83 (was £91)
There are larger discounts on the larger sizes, but this SSD starts cheap - and it'll work with PS5, too.
Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)
One of the fastest SSDs around at a great price.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)
A great SSD, one of the best for PS5, and decent discount.
Seagate Desktop, 8 TB, External Hard Drive HDD - £110 (was £235)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate.
WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £205 (was £407)
A whopping 16TB of space for storing games or backing up files, at almost half price.
Seagate One Touch, Portable External Hard Drive, 2 TB - £45 (was £80)
Comparitively small, but still a lot of space at a great price.
US deals
WD Black SN850 1TB - $135 (was $230)
The SN850 is regularly discounted, but this is a good price for a great SSD.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $140 (was $210)
This Samsung drive delivers great speeds and will work on PC or a PS5.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - $90 (was $115)
A small discount because it starts cheap, but check below for better deals on larger sizes.
Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB - $138 (was $190)
A great price for one of the best SSDs.
Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB - $292 (was $425)
See above, only now twice the size.
PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB - $125 (was $230)
Another of our picks for an SSD that will also work with your PS5.
Our favourite SSDs for gaming article has more recommendations if you need them, including some drives that don't often go on sale but still offer great value for money.
Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
Despite the massive silicon shortage and price inflation of graphics cards in 2021, 2022 is a much more promising year for cut-price GPUs thanks to burgeoning supply. Here are some of our favourite picks.
UK deals
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC - £780 (was £940)
A decent price on the best value high-end GPU right now, Nvidia's RTX 3080.
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming Z Trio - £590 (was £740)
A good price on a popular model, MSI's Gaming Z Trio. I had a 2080 of this kind, and it served me well!
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2060 OC Evo Edition - £246 (was £369)
Yup, the RTX 2060 is still relevant, as it unlocks access to DLSS to boost frame-rates substantially in some games.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 D6 6GB V2 - £269 (was £393)
Another RTX 2060, but I'd probably go with the Asus model above.
US deals
Diamond Radeon RX 6600 XT - $380 (was $400)
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT - $470 (was $520)
Prime Day processor (CPU) deals
There have been quite a few new processors released in the couple of years, with an expanded lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for AMD and Intel's 12th-gen Core series that includes a whole new processor architecture, split between performance and efficiency cores. If you're planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere - like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory.
UK deals
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - £280 (was £420)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 - £112 (was £176)
Intel Core i9-12900KS - £670 (was £710)
US deals
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $275 (was $449)
Intel Core i9-12900KS - $735 (was $850)
Prime Day motherboard deals
With AMD's new Ryzen 5000 chips and Intel's 12th-gen processors, this is a good time to upgrade to a new system with a range of discounted motherboards, old and new.
UK deals
Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus D4 - £208 (was £230)
An inexpensive DDR4-based Z690 motherboard.
Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC - £140 (was £209)
A solid mid-range B550 board from Gigabyte.
MSI MAG X570S Torpedo Max - £170 (was £210)
A mid-range X570 board with dual M.2 and 2.5-gig LAN.
Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X DDR4 - £170 (was £200)
A good value Z690 option with DDR4.
MSI MAG B550M Mortar - £105 (was £140)
One of the best-loved B550 boards.
MSI MAG B660M Mortar DDR4 - £141 (was £170)
One of the best B660 motherboards, in mATX form factor.
US deals
MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 - $220 (was $300)
A good value Z690 motherboard with better value DDR4 memory support.
MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Edge WiFi - $110 (was $200)
A great value board for 10th-gen Intel CPUs.
Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro-P - $120 (was $150)
A compact B550 motherboard with one PCIe 4.0 slot.
Gigabyte B660M DS3H DDR4 - $96 (was $120)
A great pairing with low to mid-range Intel 12th-gen CPUs.
Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi - $208 (was $279)
A high-end board for Intel 11th-gen CPUs.
MSI MPG X570S Edge Max WiFi - $205 (was $300)
A good mid-range board for AMD Ryzen 3000 or 5000 processors.
Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC - $142 (was $220)
A well-built B550 board with dual M.2 slots.
Prime Day laptop deals
Looking for a new laptop? The discounts aren't as big for laptops as some other items during Prime Day, but any amount of money off is welcome when the prices are high to begin with.
UK deals
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £1600 (was £1700)
The Razer Blade 14 always impresses, and this high-end spec offers incredible performance for its size.
Razer Blade 14 - £2390 (was £2700)
This Blade 15 is similarly specced out, this time with a high-end Intel CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU.
Razer Blade 15 - £2873 (was £3100)
HP Omen 15 - £975 (was £1300)
Razer Blade 14 - £1649 (was £2200)
Razer Blade 15 - £1429 (was £1600)
US deals
Lenovo Legion 5 - $988 (was $1049)
This Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is ideal for work or light gaming, with a GTX 1650 GPU and Ryzen 5600H CPU.
Razer Blade 15 - $2690 (was $3000)
The Razer Blade 15 comes with a powerful RTX 3080, plus a 360Hz screen ideal for FPS.
Prime Day RAM deals
Faster RAM can provide a noticeable boost to frame-rates, especially on AMD Ryzen systems, so it's well worth considering if you can find a kit at a low price. Remember to stick to two or four sticks to ensure you're not sacrificing your speed and be sure to turn on XMP in your BIOS after installation! If you're not sure which DDR4 sticks are best for you, we recommend 3200MHz C16 for most people. Higher frequencies do provide a performance advantage, with 3600MHz being a good sweet spot, but there are diminishing returns from there. DDR5 is also available, but offers a relatively modest performance gain in exchange for much higher latencies and prices.
UK deals
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - £128 (was £191)
Crucial Ballistix 16GB (2x8GB) - £46 (was £76)
Crucial Ballistix 32GB (2x16GB) - £86 (was £151)
US deals
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x16GB) - $68 (was $75)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) - $135 (was $153)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2x16GB) - $140 (was $153)
Check out our recent DDR5 vs DDR4 RAM testing, where we examined which RAM generation is the better value right now.
